The signing of new global customers highlights Sanad’s growth, strengthening its customer base and reinforces its position as the global partner of choice for leading airlines.

This contract underscores Sanad’s advanced engineering and technical capabilities in aviation engine Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO), cementing its reputation as a trusted global partner to leading airlines and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The five-year agreement further solidifies Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading global aviation hub recognized for its capabilities and world-class talent.

Abu Dhabi – Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), has entered into a new five-year partnership with Lion Air Group, Indonesia's largest privately-owned airline. Through this agreement, Sanad will provide comprehensive MRO services for V2500 engines, further solidifying Sanad’s global leadership in the MRO Sector and commitment to delivering high-quality services.

Central to this partnership is the V2500 engine, manufactured by International Aero Engine, which has been a cornerstone of aviation since entering the market in 1989. Today, it powers nearly 3,000 aircraft and serves more than 170 operators globally and has accumulated an impressive 275 million flight hours, a testament to its efficiency, reliability, and durability. As of 2023, over 5,200 V2500 engines are in service worldwide, underscoring its continued relevance in modern aviation.

Sanad will leverage its state-of-the-art facilities in Abu Dhabi to service Lion Air Group V2500 engine fleet. Having completed over 250 V2500 engine inductions in the last five years, Sanad remains the only V2500 full overhaul service provider in the Middle East since 2012. This new agreement further bolsters Sanad’s position as a leading independent MRO service provider and as a trusted partner for the world’s leading airlines.

Lion Air Group, one of Southeast Asia’s largest fleets, currently operates a fleet of over 310 aircraft which is . The airline has extended its contract to include MRO Services for V2500 engines used by Super Air Jet and Batik Air, both subsidiaries of the Lion Air Group. Together, these airlines operate more than 65 aircraft powered by V2500 engines. The five-year agreement will encompass multiple MRO services visits for V2500 engine, with the first induction scheduled for Q4 2024.

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO at Sanad, said: "The new agreement with Lion Air, the largest airline in Indonesia by fleet size, further strengthens Sanad's MRO leadership and solidifies Abu Dhabi's position as a leading center for innovative solutions and a global aviation hub. This partnership represents a new addition to Sanad's growing customer base and builds upon its existing partnerships with Indonesian carriers, reinforcing our focus on the East Asia region—the fastest-growing aviation market globally."

Febri Tri Saputra, GM Commercial Engine V2500, Lion Air Group, added: “Sanad's expertise and capabilities in maintaining our V2500 fleet make them the perfect partner. Their technical support will enable us to continue delivering exceptional service to our customers.”

With nearly 38 years of experience in aviation MRO, Sanad has serviced more than 600 V2500 engines since 2012. Its extensive client base includes over 30 airlines and 10 strategic partners from across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, the Americas, and Asia.

