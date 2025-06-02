Historic Asset Sale Transaction for Engine and Airframe Components: Sanad and AerCap Materials finalize an AED 400 million (USD $110+ million) component sale, reshaping global aftermarket capabilities.

Strengthening Global Component Access: The deal includes 6,000+ high-demand Engine and Airframe components, on-lease and off-lease, covering Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer platforms in more than 20 countries.

Meeting Urgent Demand: With global supply chain disruptions ongoing, the transaction provides immediate access to high-demand components, helping airlines maintain fleet reliability and operational continuity.

Strategic Collaboration for Growth: The agreement reinforces Sanad’s leadership in aviation asset management and AerCap Materials’ role as a key enabler of aftermarket solutions in a constrained global supply environment.

Delhi, India – Sanad, a global leader in aerospace engineering and leasing solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), has finalized one of the largest Engine and Airframe component sales with AerCap Materials, the materials business of AerCap—the world’s largest aviation leasing company—and a leading global distributor of airframe and engine materials for commercial aircraft and engine manufacturers. The agreement was signed during the IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Delhi, the world’s leading forum of airline leaders focused on shaping the future of air transport.

Valued at over AED 400 million (USD $110 million), this landmark transaction represents a pivotal step in advancing aviation asset management, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to enhancing component availability, optimizing operational efficiency, and building a more resilient global supply chain in a rapidly evolving aviation industry.

Unprecedented Scale and Impact

Encompassing a comprehensive range of more than 6,000 high-demand aircraft components, the portfolio spans multiple, lessees and aircraft platforms, including:

Airbus: A220, A320, A330, A340, A380

Boeing: 737, 777, 787

Embraer: E-Jet series.

The portfolio includes on-lease components actively supporting airline and Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) operations globally, as well as off-lease components strategically positioned to meet surging demand. The scale and immediate readiness of this inventory set a new industry benchmark for efficient and responsive asset management.

With ongoing supply chain constraints impacting operators globally, this transaction ensures immediate availability of critical aircraft components, enabling airlines to maintain fleet reliability and operational efficiency.

A Strategic Alliance

This landmark agreement underscores AerCap Materials’ strategy to scale its aftermarket offerings and meeting the evolving needs of its global customer base while enabling Sanad to optimize its portfolio and redirect capital into strategic growth initiatives.

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad commented: "This complex and transformative transaction reflects Sanad’s commitment to build a more resilient aviation supply chain and fostering strategic partnerships that create long-term value for the industry. Over the last decade, we’ve built a robust pool of components, and through this partnership with AerCap Materials, we’re extending access to critical assets across the industry. AerCap’s ability to manage leasing complexity ensures continued value for our customers while allowing Sanad to accelerate its next phase of growth."

By integrating Sanad’s extensive inventory, AerCap Materials significantly expands its ability to support airlines worldwide with parts for the most widely operated aircraft in the world, reinforcing its position as a trusted and agile partner for commercial operators.

Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive of AerCap, added: "This acquisition significantly strengthens our inventory breadth and enhances our responsiveness to customer needs, particularly during a time when airlines are navigating ongoing supply chain disruptions. Partnering with Sanad enables us to scale faster and deliver innovative, tailored solutions to our customers on a global scale. We thank Sanad for the trust they have placed in AerCap and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership."

Powering the Future of Aviation Aftermarket Services

The collaboration reflects a shared vision to align complementary expertise, improve aviation services synergies and expand global reach. Together, Sanad and AerCap Materials are better positioned to address dynamic market needs while delivering greater efficiency, innovation, and resilience across the global aviation ecosystem.

About Sanad

Sanad Group (Sanad) is a global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC. With over 37 years of operational experience, Sanad provides leaders in commercial aviation with world-class maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services and financing solutions.

Visit us at https://www.sanad.ae Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @TheSanadGroup

For more information, please contact:

Hasna Abouseir

habouseir@sanad.ae

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Dubai and other locations around the world.

About AerCap Materials

AerCap Materials is the leading distributor of airframe and engines material for commercial aircraft and engine manufacturers. We provide spares distribution, financing and leasing solutions, supply chain management solutions, and dismantling expertise to more than 850 customers globally. AerCap Materials is accredited to ASA-100, Aircraft Fleet Recycling Association (AFRA), and certified to ISO 9001:2015/AS9120B. With more than five decades of aftermarket experience and one of the largest inventories, AerCap Materials has the experience, expertise and solutions tailored to meet customer supply chain requirements, around the clock and around the world.