Partnership with LAUNCH, led by serial entrepreneur and investor Jason Calacanis

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Sanabil Investments, a wholly owned company by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), is proud to announce the launch of Sanabil Founder University by LAUNCH, a new talent program based in Riyadh, designed to support promising global founders in the earliest stages of building their start-ups.

The initiative marks a significant step in Sanabil’s commitment to developing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the KSA and beyond. In partnership with LAUNCH – a prominent venture firm led by serial entrepreneur and investor Jason Calacanis – the 12-week program is designed to equip aspiring founders, early-stage builders, and first-time entrepreneurs with the tools, resources, and mentorship needed to turn ideas into viable, scalable companies.

"We are proud to bring Founder University to Riyadh as part of our efforts to foster a thriving innovation ecosystem," said a spokesperson at Sanabil Investment. "By creating a dynamic space for founders to learn, build and grow, we are empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs who will shape the future of the global economy."

The Sanabil Founder University experience blends virtual learning with key in-person components held in Riyadh, welcoming founders from around the world. The curriculum will focus on fundamental start-up principles – including product-market fit, cap table structuring, customer acquisition, product design and fundraising; alongside workshops and speaker-led sessions.

Jason Calacanis, founder of LAUNCH, added: "It’s clear to me, after thirty years of building and covering startups, that there’s a huge opportunity for America and the Kingdom to create the most important startups of 2030 — and forward — starting in the Sanabil Founder University by LAUNCH."

The program is open to founders at ‘Year Zero’ and ‘Year One’ – from those with just an idea and a co-founder, to those with an MVP or early customers. While Sanabil Founder University does not offer investment upon entry, high-performing founders will have opportunities to meet with leading regional and international investors and may be considered for investment by LAUNCH and other partners during or after the program.

Applications are now open for the first Riyadh cohort beginning in November 2025. For more information or to apply, please visit https://mena.founder.university/

About Sanabil Investments

Sanabil is a financial investment company, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) that commits more than USD 3 billion in capital per annum into global private investments that include VC/Growth. Sanabil is a dynamic, nimble, and highly experienced team of investment professionals. Sanabil provides partners with patient capital, the ability to invest across multiple funding rounds, and access to the region. At Sanabil, we invest in great ideas, great minds, and great companies.

About LAUNCH

LAUNCH is an early-stage investment firm with a portfolio of over 500 companies. It was founded by Jason Calacanis, an entrepreneur, angel investor, host of the This Week in Startups podcast, and co-host and executive producer of the All-In Podcast. LAUNCH runs programs and events for startups and investors, including Founder University, the LAUNCH Accelerator, and The Syndicate.