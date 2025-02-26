Engineered for the businessto-business (B2B) segment, SmartThings Pro helps hotels, schools, and offices be energy efficient and reduce emissions.

Dubai, UAE: Samsung Gulf Electronics has unveiled SmartThings Pro, a smart technology platform specifically engineered to address the unique challenges of businesses operating in the region’s demanding climate and dynamic market conditions. SmartThings Pro expands Samsung’s existing smart home technologies into commercial settings, promoting greater efficiency, enhanced automation, and improved experiences across all aspects of enterprise activities.

Ayman Al Hamalawi, Director and Head of Air Conditioning Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: “SmartThings Pro represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of smart building management across the region. We have developed this platform with a deep understanding of the region’s specific challenges, particularly in managing cooling efficiency and energy consumption in our extreme climate. SmartThings Pro not only addresses these challenges head on but also aligns with the ambitious sustainability goals and smart city initiatives of the GCC nations.”

Samsung has elevated its smart technology portfolio by introducing enterprise-grade solutions that directly tackle some of the region’s most pressing business concerns: extreme temperature management, energy efficiency, and sustainable operations.

As global temperatures continue to rise, a challenging cycle is created: hotter weather demands more cooling, driving up both energy consumption and carbon emissions. SmartThings Pro's AI-driven HVAC management system allows enterprises to optimise and control for efficient cooling. The platform’s intelligent algorithms maintain optimal comfort while significantly reducing energy consumption during peak summer months.

SmartThings Pro can thus link and efficiently manage air conditioning, humidity control, lighting, security cameras, smart signage displays, temperature control, and TVs in commercial settings, such as hotels and offices. It can also connect third-party devices, from lights and locks to speakers and sensors.

The platform’s proactive loss detection and optimization capabilities are particularly valuable in a region where energy conservation is becoming increasingly critical. Detailed reports by product and location make control solutions easier than ever.

SmartThings Pro represents a significant advancement in commercial IoT technology, specifically tailored to meet the unique demands of regional businesses. Its robust infrastructure and adaptable framework position offer a competitive business edge for regional enterprises, while maintaining the highest standards of operational efficiency and environmental responsibility. SmartThings Pro fuses Samsung’s cutting-edge AI technology and real-world business needs, creating an ecosystem that thinks, adapts, and grows with the enterprise. Enterprise clients can access tailored APIs facilitating smooth integrations, alongside innovative solutions aimed at optimizing resource utilization.

In essence, SmartThings Pro represents a transformative leap forward in intelligent device coordination, tailored specifically for B2B contexts. It offers improved environmental controls, augmented safety protocols, cost-effective operation models, underpinned by robust technological infrastructure capable of dynamically adapting to evolving demands.

