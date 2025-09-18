Amman, Jordan – Samsung Electronics Levant has announced it is officially resuming operations in Syria after a 14-year absence. This return marks a strategic milestone for the company, through which the company reclaims its positioning in one of the region’s most important markets, and adds Syria to its regional portfolio. This move also strengthens its presence and reaffirms its long-term commitment to bringing its latest solutions and products to an expanded audience.

This return aligns with Samsung’s global and regional vision towards enriching people’s lives by enhancing communication, boosting productivity, simplifying daily tasks through technology. The company will bring the Syrian consumer closer to a wide variety of its innovative products, including smartphones, televisions, digital home appliances, wearables, and smart business solutions. The wide network of showrooms and authorized maintenance centers ensures a comprehensive and exceptional Samsung experience.

Commenting on this milestone, Jung-ho Kang, Chief Executive Officer of Samsung Electronics Levant, said, “Our return to Syria goes beyond the resumption of our operation. It is a strategic terminal in our journey to support development and innovation in the region, and a manifestation of Samsung’s aspirations to be an active partner in strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure, stimulating the retail and electronics sectors.”

He further added, “We appreciate the Syrian government’s efforts in creating a suitable investment environment that enables us to serve consumers effectively. Samsung will spare no efforts in providing them with the best technologies and latest products comparable to those offered worldwide and in accordance with the highest standards.”

Mutaz Aqrabawi, Senior Director of the Smartphone Division at Samsung Electronics Levant, emphasized the broader vision behind the company’s return, stating, “Samsung’s reentry into Syria is a token of hope and a foundation for genuine development partnerships. We will offer a mix of quality, competitive pricing, and added value, in collaboration with a wide network of authorized sellers and distributors. This is in addition to the program we will offer to make Samsung’s technologies easier to acquire.”