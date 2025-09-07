Amman, Jordan – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that two series of robot vacuum cleaners, the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam and the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo, and Bespoke AI Refrigerators have received IoT security certification from TÜV Nord, a global certification organization based in Germany.

This marks the first time Samsung’s digital appliances have received TÜV Nord security certification, further underscoring the company’s leadership in both home appliance technology and data security.

“As the global focus on smart home security intensifies, Samsung continues to deliver robust protection through our Knox security platform,” said Jeong Seung Moon, Executive Vice President and Head of the R&D Team for Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “This certification validates the strength of our security technologies, and we will continue to enhance differentiated protection to safeguard customer data.”

TÜV Nord is a globally renowned institution, acknowledged as an IECEE-accredited National Certification Body. The certification is based on the ETSI EN 303 645 standard, established by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), which defines security and privacy requirements across the lifecycle of consumer IoT devices — from design and development to distribution and operation. Key criteria include data encryption, authentication and access control, secure software updates, personal data protection and vulnerability management.

The European market is already tightening security requirements with updates to the Radio Equipment Directive (RED) and upcoming implementation of the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). Against this backdrop, TÜV Nord certification demonstrates Samsung’s readiness to meet evolving international standards and its commitment to protecting users in connected environments.

Samsung has strengthened its home appliances with a wide range of Knox security technologies that safeguard user data through multiple layers of protection. These include the verification of unauthorized firmware modifications when the device is turned on. Additionally, all monitoring video footage and user commands from the robot cleaner are encrypted and only decrypted at their intended destination.

The certified 2025 Bespoke AI Refrigerators and the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam further enhance security capabilities by integrating Knox Matrix and Knox Vault. Knox Matrix enables mutual security checks between devices, ensuring users are promptly alerted in the event of data theft risks. Knox Vault secures sensitive personal information, such as passwords, by processing and storing it on a dedicated hardware subsystem.

The Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam will be unveiled at IFA 2025 in September. The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo and Bespoke AI Refrigerators already being rolled out in select markets globally.

