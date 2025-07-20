Safwa Islamic Bank has signed a cooperation agreement with Al Hussein Technical University (HTU), a Crown Prince Foundation initiative, to strengthen collaboration in technical education, professional development, and innovation, supporting Jordan’s economic and social development.

The agreement will enable both parties to cooperate across several areas of mutual interest, including offering practical training and apprenticeship opportunities to university students within the bank, and supporting the employment of qualified graduates based on the bank’s needs and available opportunities. The partnership also includes collaboration on joint research, development, and innovation projects, alongside designing upskilling and technical training programs aligned with labor market requirements.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony held at the bank’s General Administration Building in Abdali, attended by Mr. Bassem Salfiti, Chairman of the University’s Board of Directors; Mr. Samer Tamimi, CEO of Safwa Islamic Bank; and Ms. Zeina Khirfan, Chief Digital and Operating Officer. The agreement was formalized on behalf of the bank by Mr. Mohammed Hawari, Head of HCM and Administrative Services, and on behalf of the university by Professor Ismail Al-Hinti, President of HTU.

Both parties emphasized the importance of organizing knowledge-exchange platforms, including conferences, seminars, hackathons, and technical competitions, while supporting student projects and entrepreneurship initiatives. The agreement also covers the provision of technical advisory services that promote digital transformation and sustainability.

Samer Tamimi expressed his pride in the partnership, highlighting the importance of investing in technical education and professional development as a pillar of economic growth and a pathway to building a generation equipped to meet modern challenges. He noted that the partnership with Al Hussein Technical University represents a significant step in empowering youth and equipping them with the expertise required by the labor market through practical training and innovative joint programs.

On the other hand, Professor Ismail Al-Hinti emphasized that this partnership marks a qualitative step in strengthening integration between the academic and banking sectors, supporting the preparation of qualified national talent, and enhancing opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship.

This agreement aligns with Safwa Islamic Bank’s ongoing commitment to advancing education and training in Jordan, a key focus area within the bank’s corporate social responsibility programs. It also reflects the bank’s dedication to supporting sustainable development through investment in education and upskilling, while enhancing cooperation between academic institutions and the business sector. Through this partnership, both parties aim to deliver educational outcomes that align with evolving labor market needs, contributing to Jordan’s long-term goals for sustainable growth and national progress.