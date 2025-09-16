Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Safea, a subsidiary of Wadi Jeddah, took part in the Abroad Edu2025 Forum held in Jeddah on September 9–10, 2025. The forum is recognized as a leading platform for showcasing global opportunities in education and training.

The event brought together a large number of students with leading educational and training institutions, providing them with the chance to explore new academic and professional pathways. During its participation, Safea presented an overview of its educational and training programs designed to empower youth and equip them with the confidence to shape their future.

Ms. Noha Saqqa, General Manager of Safea, said: “We believe that investing in knowledge and practical skills for youth is a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s future. Our participation in Abroad Edu2025 reflects our commitment to opening new educational and professional horizons for students in line with their aspirations.”

Dr. Sattam Lanjawi, CEO of Wadi Jeddah, emphasized that Safea’s presence at the forum aligns with Wadi Jeddah’s role in bridging education with the labor market. He added: “At Wadi Jeddah, we are working to build an integrated knowledge and investment ecosystem that enables young men and women of the Kingdom to harness their potential in the best possible way, thereby strengthening national competitiveness in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”

Safea’s participation concluded with an enriching experience and inspiring discussions. The company reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to supporting students at all educational levels and to providing them with specialized programs that enhance their readiness for the job market. Safea also renewed its pledge to expand its educational and training initiatives and to participate in additional local and international platforms—contributing to building a generation empowered with knowledge and skills, capable of driving development and realizing the Kingdom’s future ambitions.

About Wadi Jeddah:

Wadi Jeddah was established by Royal Decree No. M/20 dated 15/04/1431H, following the Council of Ministers’ Resolution No. 117 dated 13/04/1431H, which approved the licensing of Wadi Jeddah Company (a joint-stock company) in accordance with its accompanying Articles of Association.

Wadi Jeddah is the investment arm of King Abdulaziz University and aims to play a pivotal role in building and advancing the Kingdom’s knowledge economy.

The company works to strengthen partnerships between educational and research institutions and the business community, transforming academic outputs into investment and commercial opportunities.

It also focuses on investing in joint projects that enable the transfer of expertise and practical application for university students and faculty, thereby contributing to innovation, sustainable development, and the achievement of Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.

About Safea:

The Saudi System for Education and Training Development Company (Safea) was established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Wadi Jeddah, the investment arm of King Abdulaziz University. Safea specializes in developing innovative educational and training programs that enhance the efficiency of educational outcomes and prepare national talent with skills aligned to labor market needs, supporting the Kingdom’s development journey and advancing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.