Jumpstart your design career with SAE Dubai's fully accredited Interactive Online Diploma in Graphic Design

Dubai: SAE Institute, the world's largest creative media provider with 47 campuses in 23 countries, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new online Diploma of Graphic Design program at the Dubai campus. This innovative program offers a unique opportunity for working professionals and aspiring designers to earn an Australian Higher Education Diploma in Graphic Design, conveniently delivered through face-to-face LIVE online classes.

The Diploma of Graphic Design program at SAE Dubai is designed to cater to the needs of individuals seeking to upskill, change careers, or unleash their creative potential in the field of design. With a focus on providing a dynamic learning experience, this program combines the flexibility of online education with the invaluable experience of real-time interaction with industry-leading design lecturers.

Why Study Diploma of Graphic Design at SAE Dubai?

Face-to-face LIVE Online Classes: Experience the best of both worlds with our cutting-edge online platform that enables students to engage in real-time discussions, receive immediate feedback, and collaborate with instructors and fellow students.

Suitable for Working Professionals: We understand the demands of a busy schedule, which is why our program is carefully scheduled after work hours. Pursue your passion for graphic design while balancing your existing commitments, and gain the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in your chosen field.

Regional Networking Opportunities: Connect and collaborate with fellow students from across the region, fostering a vibrant community of creatives. Expand your professional networks and unlock exciting opportunities for collaboration and growth.

Higher Education Australian Diploma: Graduates of the Diploma of Graphic Design program at SAE Dubai will be awarded an internationally recognized qualification, opening doors to a wide range of career opportunities both locally and globally.

World's Largest Creative Media Provider: As part of SAE Institute, a globally renowned creative media provider, students gain access to extensive resources, industry expertise, and global connections. Benefit from a wealth of knowledge and stay ahead in the rapidly evolving world of design.

Whether you're an aspiring student ready to kickstart your career or a seasoned professional looking to take your skills to new heights, the Diploma of Graphic Design program at SAE Dubai is designed to empower individuals from all walks of life.

With a comprehensive curriculum and industry-focused approach, our program offers the perfect platform to upskill a passion for design into a rewarding and successful profession.

September 2023 Admissions Open

To learn more about the Diploma of Graphic Design program, visit: https://dubai.sae.edu/courses/design/diploma-of-design/

Email: hello@saedubai.com for inquiries

About SAE Institute:

SAE is the world’s leading educator in creative media industries, established in Australia in 1976 & Dubai in 2005. SAE today spans the globe with 47 campuses in 23 countries. SAE has evolved over the years and offers Degree Programs in Audio, Animation, Graphic Design, Film and Games Development.

