Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Saddle, the UAE’s beloved homegrown coffee chain, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location at One Za'abeel, setting the stage for a dynamic new hot spot in Dubai’s iconic development. Now operational at The Concourse, this stylish new venue promises to satisfy your cravings in sophisticated ambiance.

Exclusively designed for visitors of One Za'abeel, Saddle’s new location features a carefully curated menu that highlights a range of delectable pastries, desserts, and savory treats. Each item is crafted to perfection, ensuring a memorable experience for anyone looking to enjoy a quick bite or settle in for a relaxing break.

Located at The Concourse, this hot spot is poised to become a new go-to for food lovers, coffee enthusiasts, and visitors looking for a refined experience. Whether you're shopping, meeting friends, or simply soaking in the atmosphere of this landmark development, Saddle offers the ideal setting to indulge in exceptional food and enjoy the surroundings.

About Saddle

Saddle is a dynamic pop-up food experience dedicated to providing people with innovatively delicious cuisine sourced from around the globe. Saddle’s commitment to exceptional service is matched only by the stunning locations where we operate. After two years of exploring the world's most renowned cafes and eateries, Saddle has been meticulously crafted to offer a distinctive food experience, born out of a genuine passion for culinary delights and an unwavering dedication to outstanding service.

Social Media:

Saddle Dubai: https://www.instagram.com/saddledubai/?hl=en

Saddle House: https://www.instagram.com/saddle/

Locations: Riyadh, London, Cannes

For Media Inquiries:

holly@whitelabelmedia.me