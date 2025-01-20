Dubai, UAE – TechBridge Distribution MEA, a leading technology distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), is excited to announce its new collaboration with RUCKUS Networks, a business unit of CommScope.

The MEA market has witnessed an explosive demand for advanced networking solutions, driven by rapid urbanization, the rise of smart cities, and the growing reliance on high-speed, secure internet access across sectors such as education, healthcare, hospitality, and government.

As more businesses and institutions turn to digital solutions, the need for robust, scalable, and seamless connectivity has never been greater.

RUCKUS Networks is uniquely positioned to address these needs with its comprehensive portfolio of Wi-Fi 7 access points, ICX switches, and cloud-managed solutions. Known for their reliability, scalability, and simplicity, solutions from RUCKUS are ideally suited for the MEA region’s evolving landscape.

TechBridge, with a deep understanding of the MEA market and an extensive network of partners, is ideally suited to expand the footprint of RUCKUS in the region. Together, both companies aim to provide the market with the latest in secure, scalable networking technology to meet the growing demand for high-performance, always-on connectivity.

Meeting the MEA Region's Growing Connectivity Needs

Rated highly on Gartner Peer Insights for their exceptional user experience and innovation, the solutions of RUCKUS Networks are already recognized as a key player in global markets. Their cloud-managed network services and top class Wi-Fi technology have made them a preferred choice for businesses looking for reliable and scalable network infrastructure.

TechBridge’s engagement as a Channel Development Partner will boost the availability of RUCKUS solutions across key markets in the MEA region, supporting businesses and governments in their digital transformation efforts.

Steve Lockie, Managing Director of TechBridge, said: “We are incredibly proud to partner with RUCKUS Networks in delivering advanced, scalable network solutions to the MEA market. RUCKUS technology is second to none, and we believe it is perfectly suited for this region’s unique challenges and opportunities.”

Gary Newbold, VP, Regional Sales EMEA, RUCKUS Networks, added: "We're delighted to be working together with TechBride to deliver our network solutions across the MEA region. This collaboration will allow us to extend robust integrated solutions to an important market.”

As TechBridge embarks on this new collaboration with RUCKUS Networks, both companies are focused on long-term growth, with plans to expand offerings and drive digital transformation across the MEA region. By combining TechBridge’s regional know-how with RUCKUS cutting-edge solutions, the cooperation is set to redefine the networking landscape for businesses and organizations across the Middle East and Africa.

About TechBridge Distribution MEA

TechBridge Distribution MEA (www.mea.tbdistr.com) is a premier technology distributor and the leading Channel Value-Added Distributor (CVAD) for Mobility, Cybersecurity, Infrastructure, Virtualization, and Networking, with its regional headquarters based in Dubai, UAE. Serving key markets across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Libya, Jordan, and Africa, TechBridge partners with leading niche vendors to deliver an extensive portfolio of solutions, creating a technology ecosystem to cater to the unique needs of the market. What sets TechBridge MEA apart is its exceptional support, offering both channel and vendor partners, unmatched regional marketing expertise and support, streamlined logistics, financial services, and expert technical pre- and post-sales capabilities, delivering end-to-end solutions that empower end customers. Follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information, please reach out to TechBridge Distribution Press/Media contact –

Julie James - julie@kairoscollective.co