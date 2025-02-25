Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi based premium private aviation charter operator, RoyalJet has placed a firm order for three ACJ320neo aircraft in line with its strategy to enhance and broaden its product portfolio offering to customers. The agreement makes Royal Jet a new Airbus customer.

The ACJ320neo offers intercontinental range with non-stop flights from Abu Dhabi to all European, African and Asian destinations. The rest of the world will be no more than one stop away.

The ACJ320neo is based on the A320neo which is the world’s most advanced and popular single aisle platform, offering the lowest fuel burn in its category and lower maintenance costs. With the widest and tallest cabin of any single aisle aircraft, the ACJ320neo provides the flexibility for unique premium cabin interiors, together with a lower cabin altitude and much larger cargo carrying capacity than any conventional business jet, so as to offer a superior overall passenger experience.

Airbus Corporate Jets are part of the world’s most modern aircraft family, offering standard features that are either more expensive or unavailable in competing aircraft. These features include the protection and simplicity of fly-by-wire controls, the benefits of Category IIIB autoland, and time and cost-saving centralised maintenance on all systems.

More than 200 Airbus corporate jets are in service on every continent, including Antarctica, highlighting their versatility in challenging environments.

About RoyalJet:

Royal Jet LLC is an Abu Dhabi-owned company that leads the global premium private aviation sector and is chaired by His Highness Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan. With its headquarters in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, the company operates mainly from its Fixed Based Operations (FBO) / VIP Terminal at Zayed International Airport. The company and its employees hold multiple certifications and licenses issued by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and the Republic of San Marino Civil Aviation Authority. Royal Jet LLC owns and/or operates nine Boeing Business Jets and five Bombardier Global 5000/6000/7500 aircraft, offering aircraft management, aircraft charter, aircraft leasing, medical evacuation flights, aircraft brokerage, flight support services, FBO services, aircraft maintenance, repair and CAMO services, aircraft acquisition and disposal services and VIP aviation consulting. Royal Jet LLC is a founding member of the Middle East Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) and a member of various other industry associations. Its flight and ground operations are certified by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and the Wyvern Wingman program. Additionally, its FBO is also a member of the leading Air Elite Network. RoyalJet LLC is also a proud multiple-times winner of the “World’s Leading Private Jet Charter” category at the annual World Travel Awards and its FBO has won numerous awards for its facilities and services.

