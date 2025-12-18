Radisson Residences Al Reem Island rises as the world’s first-ever standalone Radisson Residences.

Collaboration with Radisson Hotel Group brings hospitality-grade service and elevated urban coastal living to Al Reem Island.

Royal Development Holding strengthens its branded-residences portfolio with a nature-immersive branded residence concept designed around Abu Dhabi’s mangroves and tidal waterfront.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Royal Development Holding (RDH), a premier real estate development firm and a subsidiary of Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), announced a major new chapter in the evolution of its branded-residential portfolio: Radisson Residences Al Reem Island, a premium waterfront development shaped by the serene natural rhythms of Abu Dhabi’s mangrove belt, and the first-ever standalone Radisson Residences in the world, underlining Abu Dhabi’s pioneering positioning as a regional and global hub for branded real estate projects.

Designed around the concept of immersive coastal living, the AED 1.2bn project represents a strategic collaboration between Royal Development Holding and Radisson Hotel Group. It comprises 3 towers over a shared podium, consisting each of a promenade level, a ground level, 4 podium, one amenities floor and 24 residential floors featuring a diverse mix of unit types, ranging from studios to 1-to-3BR apartments, 2BR-townhouses and 4BR-townhouses.

Set along Al Reem Island’s most tranquil waterfront edge, just 20 minutes from Downtown Abu Dhabi, and overlooking one of Abu Dhabi’s most defining ecological landscapes, Radisson Residences Al Reem Island introduces a refined architectural language that blends understated sophistication with nature-first design. It also signals Royal Development Holding’s strengthened positioning within the rapidly expanding branded residences sector, a market the developer has been shaping with growing expertise.

Envisioned as a calm, contemporary retreat within the city, the project is crafted around a series of elegant architectural volumes that embrace the mangroves and tidal waterways. Floor-to-ceiling glazing, generous balconies, and outdoor-oriented layouts create uninterrupted views of the water, shifting tides, and lush green mangrove canopy, a setting that elevates daily life into a nature-connected experience.

The interiors extend the project’s coastal identity. Natural materials, subtle textures, and warm timber and porcelain palettes echo the colours of the shoreline, while soft architectural lines support a lifestyle centered on balance, comfort, and well-being. The development features a curated suite of world-class wellness amenities, from a sunlit pool deck with panoramic water views to fitness centers, yoga studios and recreational lounges seamlessly integrated into landscaped courtyards and waterfront pathways, all complemented by top-notch concierge services with additional privileges made accessible through the Radisson Rewards Program.

Beyond its private realm, the residences are connected to a growing network of boutique retail, waterfront dining, and leisure experiences that are establishing Al Reem Island as one of Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after lifestyle destinations.

The rise of branded residences across the UAE has accelerated demand for developments that combine global hospitality standards with design-led urban living. Royal Development Holding has emerged as one of the country’s most active players in this segment, assembling a portfolio that brings together international brands and distinctive site-specific concepts.

Tariq Nazzal, CEO of Royal Development Holding, commented: “Radisson Residences Al Reem Island offers a rare opportunity with real momentum behind it. It is the first standalone Radisson Residences worldwide and the first branded residence in Al Reem that will be completed by end of 2027, marking another step in Royal Development Holding’s mission to craft transformative living environments in the UAE and beyond. This mangrove-front project introduces a model of elevated waterfront living anchored in design integrity, well-being, and community. As branded residences continue to rise as a preferred lifestyle choice in the region, Royal Development Holding is leveraging its expertise and growing portfolio to deliver projects that resonate with both end-users and investors seeking long-term value, while also leaving a lasting impression on the UAE’s real estate landscape through innovative projects and global firsts.”

Elie Milky, Chief Development Officer for the Middle East, Northeast Africa, Greece & Cyprus of Radisson Hotel Group added: “Our collaboration with Royal Development Holding brings Radisson Residences to one of Abu Dhabi’s most compelling waterfront locations. The project’s nature-led design, immersive coastal lifestyle, and hospitality-enhanced residential experience reflect our vision for modern branded living. Together with Royal Development Holding, we are shaping a destination where design, well-being, and the uniqueness of place converge in a meaningful way. We are proud of this strategic collaboration as we continue to grow our quality footprint in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE.”

Radisson Residences Al Reem Island blends understated architectural elegance with deep respect for its natural context. Its mangrove-inspired design, expansive water views, and lifestyle-forward amenities position it as a defining addition to Abu Dhabi’s coastline, testifying to Royal Development Holding’s long-term commitment to delivering distinctive, human-centered communities that evolve spaces and elevate lives.

About Royal Development Holding

Founded in 2025, Royal Development Holding is a forward-looking real estate holding company headquartered in the UAE. As part of Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG) under the International Holding Company (IHC), Royal Development Holding builds upon the robust heritage, proven expertise, and global footprint of its subsidiary, Royal Development Company.

Through this solid foundation, Royal Development Holding integrates Royal Development Company’s legacy of managing more than 60 transformative projects across 15+ countries and AED 10.2 billion in sales into its own mandate to shape the future of real estate. Boasting a team of over 100 professionals from diverse international backgrounds, Royal Development Company provides end-to-end solutions covering Development Management; Hospitality Development & Strategy; Investment Property & Finance Management; and Sales, Marketing and CRM.

In addition to Royal Development Company, Royal Development Holding brings under its umbrella several other companies that expand its offering in the real estate industry, including: Royal Architects Project Management (RAPM), Abu Dhabi Land, ESG Hospitality, Royal Dunes Real Estate Development, Royal Harbor and Royal Luxury Hotel Management.

With innovation, adaptability, and design excellence at its core, Royal Development Holding curates lifestyle-centric communities that go beyond construction to deliver value, well-being, and long-term impact, with a promise to evolve spaces and elevate lives. It redefines urban living across local and international markets, positioning itself as a trusted force in sustainable development and visionary growth.

For more information about Royal Development Holding, please visit www.rdcuae.com

About Radisson Hotel Group

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with more than 1,580 hotels in operation and under development in +100 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson — brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group’s loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 25 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions, placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional, and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

About ESG Emirates Stallions Group

ESG Emirates Stallions Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), is a diversified UAE group uniting more than 45 subsidiaries across Manpower and Accommodation, Real Estate, Design and Manufacturing, Landscaping, and Agriculture. With operations in over 15 countries and a workforce of over 15,000 personnel, ESG delivers integrated, cross-industry solutions that support national development and global expansion.

Founded in 2008, the Group has built a strong financial and operational foundation, with total assets of AED 3.93 billion as of 30 September 2025. Guided by its commitment to innovation, integration, and resilience, ESG continues to strengthen its capabilities and deliver sustainable value, reinforcing its contribution to the national economy and expanding its presence regionally and internationally.

www.esguae.com