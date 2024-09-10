AlUla, Saudi Arabia: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) and The National Archives (UK) have signed a partnership agreement in line with RCU’s strategic goals of cultural heritage preservation, international collaboration, and contribution to Vision 2030.

Through its expertise in archival management and historical documentation, The National Archives will work with RCU in four broad areas: training and scientific exchange; archival research; public programming; and digitisation. Specific initiatives will focus on joint research projects, digital archive initiatives, and cultural exhibitions.

Abeer Al Akel, Acting Chief Executive Officer at RCU, said: “RCU’s campaign of comprehensive regeneration is transforming AlUla into a global hub for heritage and culture – and an extraordinary location for residents and visitors. Our commitment to conservation serves Vision 2030’s goal to promote Saudi culture through initiatives that are ‘powered by the past, reimagined for the future’. Our partnership with The National Archives exemplifies the power of international collaboration, combining expertise and resources from Saudi Arabia and the UK to enhance cultural heritage research and public programming.”

Saul Nassé, Chief Executive and Keeper of The National Archives, said: “Working with the Royal Commission for AlUla is an opportunity to share our pioneering work to document and safeguard heritage. RCU has an ambitious strategy to preserve the rich stories of northwest Arabia, and we look forward to adding our insights and experience."

The National Archives is the official archive and publisher for the UK Government, and for England and Wales, and the guardians of over 1,000 years of iconic national documents.

The National Archives joins RCU’s network of partners focused on securing AlUla’s documentary heritage.

These partners include King Abdulaziz Public Library, helping to collect, restore and curate documents, photographs and videos from the community to build a window into local history; King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah), working with RCU to establish a Manuscript Conservation Centre in AlUla, as well as upskilling local staff; and the UNESCO Memory of the World programme’s AlUla Documentary Heritage Project, enhancing the visibility of Saudi documentary heritage and the capacity of local archives to enable wide access to such heritage.