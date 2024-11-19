The strategic expansion is key for Rothschild & Co’s Wealth Management growth strategy, as well as enabling the firm to leverage cross-divisional synergies with its Global Advisory business, established in the region since 2008.

Rothschild & Co today announces the opening of its new wealth management office in Dubai, offering independent investment advice to ultra-high-net worth families, entrepreneurs, charities and foundations, operating under a DFSA Category 4 licence.

The new Dubai office, located in Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC) and already fully operational, is headed by Sascha Benz, a senior banker who has relocated from Rothschild & Co in Switzerland. Clients will benefit from increased access to locally based advisers, supported by the established Geneva-based Middle East team.

Laurent Gagnebin, CEO of Rothschild & Co’s Wealth Management business in Switzerland, says: “As our Wealth Management business continues to grow substantially, we are excited to be able to strengthen our presence in the Middle East with our new office in Dubai. With Sascha’s experience and existing broad network of qualified clients among local investors, business owners and wealthy local and international families, we are confident of growing a strong Wealth Management client base in the region, working closely with our successful Global Advisory and Five Arrows businesses here.”

Saeed Al Awar, Partner and Head of the Middle East at Rothschild & Co, stated: “This expansion signifies Rothschild & Co’s increasing commitment to the wider region by bringing another of its key businesses here, building upon our strong and leading presence in the Middle East and in the financial advisory space. The expansion will enable us to directly and strategically provide holistic advice to families and entrepreneurs on their long term journey.”

Sascha Benz, Rothschild & Co’s Head of Wealth Management, Middle East commented: “This strategic expansion is a testament to our commitment to strengthening client engagement in the region. As a financial centre with impressive demographics and a growing GDP per capita, Dubai is a highly attractive market for us. Its international positioning acts as a gateway to the entire Middle East region.”

Creating a local presence in Dubai is key for Rothschild & Co’s ambitious Wealth Management growth strategy, to invest in markets where it has an established network and reputation. Rothschild & Co's Global Advisory business is one of the leading independent financial advisory firms in the Middle East, where it has been providing expert M&A, Debt Advisory and Restructuring, and Equity Advisory advice to a broad spectrum of clients for almost 20 years.

About Rothschild & Co, Wealth and Asset Management

Rothschild & Co is family-controlled and independent and has been at the centre of the world’s financial markets for over 200 years. With a team of c.4,600 talented financial services specialists on the ground in over 40 countries, Rothschild & Co’s integrated global network of trusted professionals provide in-depth market intelligence and effective long-term solutions for our clients in Global Advisory, Wealth & Asset Management, and Five Arrows, its alternative assets arm.

Wealth Management offers its clients an objective long-term perspective on investing, structuring and safeguarding assets, to help them preserve and grow their wealth. Asset Management offers innovative investment solutions in a variety of asset classes, designed around the needs of each and every client. We serve a diverse client base from our offices in France (Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Aix-en- Provence), United Kingdom and Channel Islands (London, Guernsey, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds), Switzerland (Zurich, Geneva), Germany (Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Hamburg), Belgium (Brussels), Italy (Milan), Israel (Tel Aviv), Spain (Madrid), Luxembourg and Monaco. Wealth and Asset Management assets total over €100 billion.