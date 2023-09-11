The companies will combine their expertise and technical support to develop innovative digital solutions across the entire healthcare spectrum, including precise diagnosis and personalized treatment pathways

Dubai, UAE: Roche Diagnostics Middle East FZCO, a global leader in diagnostics, and Burjeel Holdings, one of the largest healthcare services providers in the MENA region, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to leverage cutting-edge technology in digitizing & innovating laboratory processes. The partnership between the both companies is driven by their shared commitment to improving the patient experience and outcomes by providing accurate, reliable, and efficient services.

As “Digital Lab Incubation Partners”, both parties will combine their expertise and technical support for innovative digital solutions across the entire healthcare spectrum, including precise diagnosis and personalized treatment pathways. The collaboration will generate structured reports, use cases, and whitepapers, capturing valuable knowledge and insights acquired from these digital initiatives.

“Today, we embark on an inspiring journey with Burjeel Holdings, fueled by the shared vision of transforming healthcare through digital diagnostics. This MoU reaffirms our commitment to providing advanced solutions that empower healthcare professionals and amplify the patient experience. By integrating cutting-edge technology into laboratory operations, we aim to accelerate the diagnostic process, enabling more precise and timely interventions. This partnership aligns seamlessly with our mission to create a healthier future through innovation,” said Guido Sander, General Manager at Roche Diagnostics Middle East FZCO.

“We are thrilled to forge this strategic partnership with Roche Diagnostics, a global leader in the field. This collaboration emphasizes our dedication to offering the most advanced diagnostic solutions. Through the integration of digital diagnostics, we aim to enhance the patient journey by delivering faster, more accurate diagnoses and tailored treatment plans. This milestone showcases our commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare,” said Mr. John Sunil CEO at Burjeel Holdings.

This partnership between Roche Diagnostics and Burjeel Holdings signifies a resolute commitment to elevating healthcare standards in the region through innovation and collaboration. Both organizations are looking forward to leverage their collective strengths to bring about positive transformations in the healthcare landscape.

About Roche:

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognizing our endeavor to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

In the Middle East, Roche offers comprehensive pharmaceutical and diagnostic expertise through the relevant and appropriate channels in 14 countries: United Arab Emirates, Egypt Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Yemen, Syria, Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon, and the Maldives. For more information, please visit www.roche-middleeast.com

About Burjeel Holdings:

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is one of the leading private healthcare services providers in the MENA region. With a network of 62 assets, including 16 hospitals and 24 medical centers, as well as pharmacies and other allied services, the group provides the highest standard of patient care in the region. Burjeel Holdings’ brands include Burjeel Hospitals, Medeor Hospitals, LLH Hospitals, Lifecare Hospitals, and Tajmeel. It has 12 JCI accredited facilities, with a total 1,660 patient beds across its operations in UAE and Oman, and holds a leading position in the UAE. The Group has comprehensive cancer care facilities in the UAE, and is the country’s leading mother and child care provider. For more information, visit www.burjeelholdings.com

For contact:

Zena Risheg

Corporate Communications & Public Affairs Manager, Middle East

zena.risheg@roche.com

Unnikrishnan M

Corporate Communications Officer, Burjeel Holdings

krish@burjeelholdings.com