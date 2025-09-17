​​​​Rocco Forte Hotels has joined forces with the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) in a landmark partnership that strengthens the ties between the United Arab Emirates’ thriving golf community and one of Europe’s leading luxury hospitality brands.

As part of the agreement, the EGF’s prestigious amateur series has been rebranded as The Rocco Forte Series by the Emirates Golf Federation, creating exciting new opportunities for golfers in the region. Starting in December, Rocco Forte Hotels will serve as the official sponsor of the Mid-Am, Seniors and Super Seniors tournaments – key events on the EGF calendar.

Further strengthening the connections between UAE golf and the wider European golf landscape, the new agreement will give EGF members direct access and the opportunity to enjoy preferential rates at Rocco Forte Hotels portfolio of properties across Europe including Verdura Resort in Sicily, one of the continent’s premier luxury golf destinations.

Founded as a non-profit organisation, the EGF plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of golf in the UAE, working closely with local clubs to grow participation, elevate standards and promote the game across all levels. The new partnership with Rocco Forte Hotels represents a significant step in its mission to deliver outstanding opportunities for its members and the wider golfing community.

Blair Harvey, Golf Sales and Marketing Manager at Verdura Resort, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the Emirates Golf Federation and bring Rocco Forte Hotels into the heart of UAE golf. Verdura Resort offers one of the very best golf and lifestyle experiences that there is anywhere in Europe, and this agreement will allow EGF members to enjoy the resort’s full array of facilities while also supporting their competitive calendar.”

General Abdullah Al Hashmi’, Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation, Kieren Pratt, Championship Director at the Emirates Golf Federation, added: “Partnering with Rocco Forte Hotels marks a significant milestone for the EGF and our members, and is a step forward in our commitment to grow the game and deliver exceptional value to our membership. By rebranding our amateur series under one of the travel industry’s most famous names, we are not only strengthening our ties to Europe but also providing our players with access to some of the world’s most prestigious courses and resorts.”

Located on Sicily’s breathtaking southern coastline, Verdura Resort is a jewel in the Rocco Forte Hotels portfolio. The resort is home to two 18-hole championship courses — the East Links and West Shore — designed by world-renowned architect Kyle Phillips, as well as a nine-hole executive course and Italy’s only European Tour-approved Performance Institute. In addition to its elite golf facilities, Verdura offers a luxury spa, exceptional dining, and 1.8km of private Mediterranean coastline.

The Rocco Forte Series by the Emirates Golf Federation will debut under its new name later this year, with the Mid-Am, Seniors and Super Seniors tournaments headlining a busy schedule designed to showcase amateur golf at its highest level.

About:

Verdura Resort and Rocco Forte Private Villas | Set across 230 hectares of olive groves, citrus orchards, and 1.8 km of private coastline, Verdura Resort, a Rocco Forte hotel lies between the Valley of the Temples and Sciacca on Sicily’s southwest coast. The resort blends modern architecture with Sicilian tradition, featuring 203 rooms and suites, and 20 exclusive Private Villas—luxurious hillside residences with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. The diverse dining options range from specialty cocktail bars and casual all-day dining to upscale dining, each highlighting the best of Sicilian cuisine, with an international twist. The flagship Irene Forte Spa offers a 4,000m² sanctuary of relaxation and rejuvenation. The two award-winning 18-hole golf courses by Kyle Phillips make Verdura Resort a premier destination for golf enthusiasts.

About Rocco Forte Hotels | Established by Sir Rocco Forte and his sister, Olga Polizzi in 1996, Rocco Forte Hotels is a collection of 15 individual hotels, resorts, residences and villas. All of the hotels are landmarks, both old and new, occupying magnificent buildings in exceptional locations. Led by a family who has been in hospitality for four generations, the hotels are united by their distinctive approach to service ensuring guests experience the best of the cities and surrounding areas. Rocco Forte Hotels comprises: Rocco Forte House, Milan; Hotel de la Ville, Hotel de Russie and Rocco Forte House, Rome; Hotel Savoy, Florence; Verdura Resort, Rocco Forte Private Villas and Villa Igiea, Sicily; Masseria

Torre Maizza, Puglia; The Balmoral, Edinburgh; Brown’s Hotel, London; The Charles Hotel, Munich; Hotel de Rome, Berlin; Hotel Amigo, Brussels; Hotel Astoria, St Petersburg and Rocco Forte House, Milan. Future openings: The Carlton, Milan in 2025; Costa Smeralda, Sardinia and Palazzo Castelluccio, Noto in 2026; Palazzo Sirignano, Naples in 2027.