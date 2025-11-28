Dubai, UAE : RNTrust Group announces a high-level GCC Cybersecurity Summit taking place in Dubai on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. Designed exclusively for cybersecurity leaders and professionals across the GCC region, the summit will serve as a premier platform to examine emerging cyber threats, strengthen regional security capabilities, and promote strategic cooperation among government entities, critical-infrastructure operators, and industry stakeholders.

Summit Overview

The summit, titled “GCC Cybersecurity Virtual Summit” serves as a premier platform for CISOs, security architects, cybersecurity heads, compliance experts, and strategic decision-makers to address the region’s most critical cybersecurity priorities. Taking place in Dubai widely recognized as the Middle East’s hub for technology and innovation. The summit will deliver high-impact keynote sessions, expert-led panel discussions, and interactive knowledge exchanges. Designed to align with the GCC’s rapidly advancing digital-security landscape, the event will equip attendees with strategic insights and actionable intelligence to strengthen organizational resilience and safeguard the region’s digital future.

Leading Speakers

• Tomislav Hrisoho, RNTrust Group CEO

Opening keynote: “Digital Trust & Automation in the GCC”, focusing on RNTrust’s advancements in digital innovation, cryptographic trust, and GCC cybersecurity scenario.

• Leon Juranic, Cybersecurity CTO

Keynote: Continuous External Cybersecurity Monitoring & AI-Driven Threat Intelligence, highlighting ThreatLeap cutting-edge SaaS platform delivering 24/7/365 real-time external monitoring—from website/web application security & web-based malware and malvertising, continuous network threat and vulnerability detection with emphasis on actively exploited vulnerabilities and adversary campaigns, automated external-asset mapping (domains, sub-domains, IPs, ports, services, certificates and shadow-IT), phishing/brand-impersonation detection, open-ports & exposed-services monitoring, SSL/TLS certificate visibility and security, dark-web & leaked-credentials monitoring, indicators-of-compromise tracking, threat actors knowledge base, third-party & vendor exposure insights, to prioritized actionable intelligence and rapid-response remediation—giving organizations proactive and comprehensive visibility and control of their digital security posture.”

Why This Summit Matters?

As the GCC confronts escalating cybersecurity challenges driven by rapid digital transformation, legacy infrastructure vulnerabilities, increasingly sophisticated threat actors, talent and regulatory gaps, cloud and supply-chain exposures, insider risks, rising security costs, and emerging threats such as AI-enabled attacks, deepfakes, and future quantum capabilities—there is an urgent need for coordinated regional resilience. RNTrust Group, recognized for its secure digital-transformation solutions and intelligence driven external monitoring, brings deep regional expertise to help organizations strengthen their cyber-resilience strategies. This summit aims to equip attendees with actionable insights, advanced methodologies, and best-practice frameworks to safeguard critical digital assets.

Who Should Attend?

CISO, CIO, CTO

Network infra security manager, web app security & vulnerability management teams

Threat intelligence manager, soc manager & engineer, cybersecurity analysts (L1–L3)

Head of risk & compliance, information security auditor, digital risk manager

Logistics & Registration

Date: Wednesday 10, 2025

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Registration details are available at www.threatleap.ae

Early registration is recommended due to limited capacity

About RNTrust Group

RNTrust Group is a pioneering global software company enabling secure digital transformation across industries. Its solutions include Enterprise AI Content Management, Business Process Management, Case Management, Hyperautomation, AI-powered Cyber Intelligence, Cryptographic Trust, and Stratum-1 Time Synchronization.

RNTrust is trusted by leading system integrators, vendors, and consulting firms including TIM, AlmavivA, KPMG, EY, Exprivia, Atos, Entrust, IBM, ENGINEERING, and Gecko, and is widely recognized for driving innovative digital-transformation and cryptographic-trust initiatives worldwide.