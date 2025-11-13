MIAMI :Saudi event management company GEXPO has signed a landmark agreement with DaGrosa Capital Partners LLC (DCP), principle owner of the global football business platform Soccerex, to bring the event to Riyadh for the first time. The deal was signed during the Soccerex Miami summit, setting the stage for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia debut as host of one of the world’s most influential gatherings in the football industry.

The agreement was signed by Joseph DaGrosa Jr., Founder and Chairman of DCP, and Ghada Al-Rashid, Co-Founder and Managing Director of GEXPO, in the presence of senior executives and industry stakeholders.

Ghada Al-Rashid, Co-Founder and Managing Director of GEXPO, described the partnership as a milestone that underscores Saudi Arabia’s growing presence in the global sports landscape.

“We are honored to bring Soccerex to Riyadh for the first time,” she said. “This collaboration marks a new chapter for GEXPO and for the Kingdom’s sports ecosystem. Our vision is to create an exceptional platform that bridges sport, business, and innovation—fully aligned with the aspirations of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince’s Vision 2030, which has positioned sports as a key pillar of economic and social development. The Kingdom’s successful bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034 stands as a defining milestone that proves Saudi Arabia’s readiness to stage the world’s most prestigious sporting events.”

She added that GEXPO has already started developing a detailed operational plan to deliver a world-class event experience through advanced organization, immersive sessions, and meaningful networking opportunities.

Joseph DaGrosa Jr. emphasized that the decision to bring Soccerex to Saudi Arabia was “both strategic and inevitable.”

“Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a global hub for sports and investment makes Riyadh the perfect home for Soccerex,” he said. “Partnering with GEXPO aligns our international expertise with their local excellence, ensuring a benchmark event for the region and beyond.”

Founded in 1996, Soccerex is recognized as one of the world’s leading football business conventions, with previous editions held in London, Manchester, Miami, Cairo, and Abu Dhabi. GEXPO, headquartered in Riyadh, is a Saudi company with more than a decade of experience organizing major national and international events across investment, culture, and sports sectors.