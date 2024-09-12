Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, and the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) proudly announced the title sponsorship of Riyadh Season, making history as the first live sporting event to be hosted at the world-famous Sphere Las Vegas with RIYADH SEASON NOCHE UFC.

Taking place on September 14, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada, RIYADH SEASON NOCHE UFC is a testament to both UFC and Riyadh Season’s trailblazing presence across the global sporting scene - with the UFC event being the first sporting event to ever take place at the iconic state-of-the-art venue and Riyadh Season being the first title sponsor afforded naming rights to a UFC event.

Here’s what’s in store for the night:

A tribute to Mexico and its extraordinary contributions to combat sports, the event will celebrate Mexican Independence Day and feature the premiere of the film “For Mexico, For All Time”.

All the action will be displayed on the epic 160,000 sq. ft. and 16K x 16K resolution interior display plane with the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system.

A night of firsts, fans will also feel the action like never before as they will be seated in haptic seats, with force feedback based on all the action in the Octagon®

RIYADH SEASON NOCHE UFC will be headlined with a bantamweight title bout between current champion Sean O'Malley and top contender Merab Dvalishvili. O'Malley, no stranger to victory in the GCC region, had previously delivered a stunning performance at UFC® 280: OLIVEIRA vs MAKHACHEV in Abu Dhabi.

The co-main event features a flyweight bout between Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko. The card also includes exciting matchups including Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes in a featherweight bout, Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovics in a lightweight clash and Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Ode Osbourne in a flyweight fight.

Prelims begin at 3:30AM Saturday 14th September live on Starzplay and PPV starts at 6:00AM.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 266 million social media followers. The organisation produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 900 million households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About Riyadh Season

Saudi Arabia's capital embraces one of the world's biggest entertainment events every year during winter. Since the launch of the Riyadh Season in 2019, the festival has welcomed visitors from all over the world to experience thousands of concerts, sporting activities, and other unique cultural events.

For more information, please visit https://riyadhseason.com/en-US.

