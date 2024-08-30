Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The third edition of the EV Auto Show 2024 is set to take place from September 17th to 19th at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center. This year’s event is expected to be the largest of its kind in Saudi Arabia, featuring over 40 local and international companies specializing in electric vehicles. Supported by key sponsors including Title Sponsor Electromin, Platinum Sponsor EVIQ, and Network Lounge Sponsor PwC, and in partnership with supporting partners Formula E and Tasaru, the event solidifies its position as the most significant in the Kingdom’s EV sector.

Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030’s goal to promote sustainability and reduce reliance on oil, the EV Auto Show 2024 emphasizes the crucial role of electric vehicles in reducing carbon emissions. The event supports the Kingdom's ambitious goals of manufacturing and exporting over 150,000 EVs by 2026 and increasing the EV share in Riyadh to 30% by 2030.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore new models and technologies of electric vehicles, engage in interactive test drives, participate in specialized panel discussions, and discover solutions for charging, batteries, and other related technologies. The event will also showcase Formula E technology, offering insights into the future of electric racing and its impact on the industry.

Kalyana Sivagnanam, Group Chief Executive Officer, Petromin Corporation, highlighted the importance of participating in this event: "We are proud to participate again at Riyadh’s EV show this year, showcasing comprehensive end-to-end EV mobility products, services, and solutions. Our commitment to innovation and excellence continues to drive us towards an eco-friendly sustainable future, in line with the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030”.

The EV Auto Show 2024 is a unique opportunity for all participants to gain insights into the global shift towards sustainable transportation, enhance collaboration among industry leaders, and contribute to building a greener future. Don't miss the chance to be part of this exceptional event. Register now via the following link: https://www.badge-registration.com/CONS/EVAUTO24/Shop/FaireventIndex?culture=en