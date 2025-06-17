Dubai, UAE: Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) of Dubai has hosted the graduation of the NOMU Al Ghurair Women in AI program, in collaboration with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) and the pioneering educational institution, ZAKA. The event recognised the achievements of 70 Emirati & Arab women who successfully completed the 20-week AI Certification program with ZAKA, which was established to increase the skills capacity in artificial intelligence and machine learning in the UAE.

Organized by ZAKA Co-founder and Head of Partnerships, Larissa Abi Nakhle, the ceremony welcomed RIT Dubai President Dr. Yousef Al Assaf and Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation CEO Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar. In her opening remarks, Dr. Ben Jaafar highlighted the Foundation’s dedication to upskilling Emirati women and supporting their entry into the AI job market, empowering them to become leaders in the region’s digital future.

Addressing the graduates, Dr. Ben Jaafar said, “You have stepped into a male-dominated field, and you did this boldly and fearlessly. You are the spark of a movement; a signal that the UAE’s innovation economy will not be built by machines alone, it will be built by women like you. You are not just changing your future, you’re shifting a global statistic.”

Welcoming guests on behalf of RIT Dubai, Dr. Al Assaf provided an overview of the six centers that will be launching as the campus development continues, and invited the graduates to explore opportunities for collaboration with the university. Speaking about the importance of retaining human values in the advancement of technology, Dr. Al Assaf remarked, “Smart machines are not replacing jobs, they are creating jobs, but we must remember that AI speaks to our emotions but does not have emotions; we need to make sure that the human element is integrated into the codes we develop in order to help people to lead a better life.”

The event proceeded with the award of certificates to the cohort of students representing the UAE and other Arab nations. The graduation marked the culmination of a highly selective and challenging program that combined technology with job-readiness skills to prepare candidates for the future of work. The program was set in the context of anticipated expansion in the Middle East AI sector, with an expected annual growth rate ranging from 20 to 34 per cent, projecting a potential impact of $320 billion by 2030.

As part of the program, students undertook an intensive 12-week curriculum, involving topics including data science, statistical modelling, neural networking and machine learning. The curriculum concluded with an eight-week capstone project, during which participants worked on a real-life assignment proposed by a partnering company, applying the skills they had learned during the course. This phase includes weekly mentorship sessions to guide participants through the project.

Among the program's graduates was Reem Al Neyad, an alumna of Zayed University with a major in information technology, networking, and security. Reflecting on her experience, she said, “I have always been interested in artificial intelligence; my senior project was a medical dispenser powered by AI. I wanted to build on my experience with Python and machine learning through this program, and it has enhanced my skills in this area. I can now apply this experience in the real world, and I am grateful for the opportunity provided by AGF and ZAKA.”

During the ceremony, a keynote address was delivered by Dr. Aishah Al Yammahi, Strategic Advisor at Alef Education. The event concluded with presentations of some of the AI projects developed during the program, including BookBuddy AI, a bilingual support tool enabling children to develop a deeper understanding of language.

About RIT Dubai

Established in 2008, RIT Dubai is a not-for-profit global campus of the esteemed Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, one of the world’s leading technological-focused universities with more than 185 years of history. RIT Dubai is now operating from phase one of its new $136 million state-of-the-art campus, which provides an interactive learning space set over 129,000 square meters.

RIT Dubai offers highly valued Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in business, psychology, media design, leadership, engineering, and computing. The curriculum offers students relevant work experience through an innovative cooperative education program, helping them stand out in today’s highly competitive job market. RIT Dubai offers American degrees issued directly from the main campus in New York, and all of RIT’s programs are accredited by the UAE Ministry. Students of RIT Dubai also have the unique opportunity to choose to study abroad at the main campus in New York or at one of its other global campuses.