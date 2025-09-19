RIGAS Co., Ltd., South Korea’s leading manufacturer of standard gases, announced that it will participate in ADIPEC 2025 (Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference), the world’s largest energy exhibition, held this November in Abu Dhabi.

Founded in 1998, RIGAS specializes in the research, development, and production of standard gases used across major industries, including automotive, semiconductors, environmental monitoring, and petrochemicals. Through the establishment of its Gas Analysis Research Institute and continuous investment in R&D, the company successfully localized standard gases that were previously dependent on imports, thereby solidifying its leadership in the Korean standard gas market.

With nearly three decades of expertise, RIGAS has filed nine international patents and obtained ISO 17034 (KOLAS) accreditation as a globally recognized reference material producer, reinforcing its reputation for reliability. The company currently exports to more than 40 countries with over 300 shipments annually and has proven its strong competitiveness in the global market.

In 2024, RIGAS completed the construction of the world’s largest standard gas production facility. Its smart factory, equipped with automatic systems, ensures the stable supply of high-quality standard gases and strengthens a foundation for global expansion.

At ADIPEC 2025, RIGAS will focus on building partnerships in the Middle East and its global network. The company will host product presentations and customer meetings to showcase its advanced technologies and develop market-specific strategies for local needs.

“ADIPEC is the most influential platform in the global energy industry, and we see this as a valuable opportunity to highlight RIGAS’s technological strengths and expand our global partnerships,” said Dong-gi Seo, CEO of RIGAS. “We are committed to taking the next step toward becoming a global leader in the standard gas market.”

RIGAS will present its products and innovations at the Korea Pavilion, Booth 7210-18, located in Hall 7 of ADNEC during ADIPEC 2025.