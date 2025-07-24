Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In line with its commitment to enhance the emergency response capabilities in the Commonwealth of Bahamas, Response Plus Medical (RPM) – the leading pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the Middle East and a part of Response Plus Holding PJSC, and the Bahamas Aviation, Climate and Severe Weather Network Ltd (BACSWN) have firmed up the deployment of its first batch of ambulances in the Bahamas.

The deployment is part of RPM’s collaboration with BACSWN to assist the Bahamian Ministries of Aviation, Energy & Transport and Health (the Department of Public Health & Public Hospitals Authority) to enhance the country’s emergency response infrastructure.

The ambulances are equipped with modern medical equipment and safety standards, aiming to enhance the emergency medical services across the archipelago. The deployment is part of a larger effort to strengthen the healthcare system and develop, set up and provide emergency services, pre-hospital care, crash, search and rescue infrastructure for aviation related incidents in the country.

A letter of intent firming up the deployment of the ambulances and resources was signed recently in Abu Dhabi by Nelson Prabhakaran, Chief Operating Officer of Response Plus Holding, and Michael Strachan, Chief Financial Officer of BACSWN, in the presence of Dr Rohil Raghavan, Chief Executive Officer of Response Plus Holding, Robert Dupuch-Carron, Founder of BACSWN, and senior representatives from The Bahamian Embassy.

In his comments, Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding, said: “As part of our comprehensive rollout plan in The Bahamas, we have deployed, modern, fully-equipped ambulances and other critical medical assets to support the country’s EMS system and response operations. This is part of our collaborative efforts to improve access to definitive care and transform the delivery of urgent and emergency care in the country.”

Robert Carron, Founder of BACSWN, said: “The deployment of ambulances is a pivotal step forward in building world-class EMS and rescue capabilities in The Bahamas. Together with RPM, we look forward to scaling the overall emergency operations, while adhering to the highest standards of aviation and maritime safety and international best practices across the archipelago.”

The Government of Bahamas has tasked BACSWN with the responsibility of the Caribbean’s first NextGen Meteorological Watch Office, with capabilities to track flights in real-time; provide crash, search & rescue coordination and supply real-time situational updates of meteorological conditions affecting any flight or vessel movement within the 173,000 sq miles of the archipelagic airspace.

This is to enable the nation to provide for safe, efficient and expeditious passage of any commercial, cargo or private carrier operating within The Bahamas’ strategically located sovereign archipelagic airspace as per its binding obligations under ICAO.