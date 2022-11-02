Abu Dhabi: Major Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holding, has signed a new MOU with Mr. Ali Al Khatib, Group Managing Director at NAFFCO FZCO, one of the world’s leading manufacturers and producers of top tier vehicle conversion services, and the party responsible for building up and converting all Response Plus Holding's Mercedes sprinters into specialized ambulance vehicles. In the MOU, Response Plus Holding has requested the conversion of 100+ ambulances - a record in the history of collaboration between the two parties - to be added to their fleet.

