Repton Dubai achieves exceptional results with 41% of students receiving 9-8 (A*) grades and 65% securing 9-7 (A*-A) grades

Both Repton Abu Dhabi and Repton Dubai accomplished a 97% overall student pass rate of 9-4 (A*-C)

UAE: The Repton Family of Schools in the UAE celebrates their students’ exceptional performances in the 2023 GCSE examinations, reflecting its dedication, commitment, and passion towards achieving academic excellence.

Repton Abu Dhabi is proud to announce its students' achievements with a 97% overall student pass rate of 9-4 (A*-C) in this year’s GCSE examinations. 56% of exam entries achieved grades 9-7 (A*-A). The 2022 - 2023 cohort has also surpassed last year’s results, with 37% of exam entries awarded the maximum grade 9-8 (A*), in comparison to 30% in 2022.

Steven Lupton, Principal of Repton Abu Dhabi, said: “The outstanding results achieved in the 2023 GCSE examinations are a testament to continued efforts, commitment and passion of our students, teachers and wider school community. We are proud of their achievements, and I would like to congratulate them on the level of academic excellence displayed this year.”

Partaking in the celebrations, students at Repton Dubai continue to display praiseworthy academic performances for the 14th consecutive year, with 41% of exam entries awarded 9-8 (A*) grades and 65% achieving 9-7 (A*-A) grades, while securing an overall student pass rate of 97%. Last year, 29% of exam entries from the Nad Al Sheba campus were awarded 9-8 grades (A*).

Gillian Hammond, Principal at Repton Dubai, and Chief Education Officer of Excella, said: “Our students have surpassed all expectations, and we are proud of their remarkable achievements. It is a testament to our teachers’ dedication, who have guided and nurtured each student to excel academically, creatively, and in their extracurricular pursuits. The fruits of their labour have already culminated in Repton Dubai’s outstanding IB results – the second highest by a K12 school in the UAE. We extend sincere gratitude to the parents for their tireless support, which has played a vital role in this success, and heartfelt congratulations to our students on achieving outstanding results in this year’s examinations.”

The Repton Family of Schools academic achievements are included below:

GCSE 2023 Results Repton Abu Dhabi Repton School Dubai % of exam entries graded A*/9-8 37% 41% % of exam entries graded A*-A/9-7 56% 65% % of exam entries graded A*-B/9-6 76% 83% % of exam entries graded A*-B/9-5 91% 92% % of exam entries graded A*-C /9-4 97% 97%

REPTON SCHOOL ABU DHABI GCSE 2023 RESULTS:

Repton Abu Dhabi attains exemplary results in Science subjects with: Physics: 100% of Grades 9-7 (A*-A) Biology: 100% of Grades 9-6 (A*-B) Chemistry: 95% of Grades 9-6 (A*-B)

Students taking a Modern Foreign Language (French or Spanish) exceeded predicted grades and had an average value-added grade of +1.8 (French) and +2.2 (Spanish) per student.

(French or Spanish) exceeded predicted grades and had an average value-added grade of +1.8 (French) and +2.2 (Spanish) per student. 100% of students have a pathway into the Repton Sixth Form to study A-levels or BTECs. Repton Abu Dhabi has recently been approved to deliver BTECs from the start of this academic year creating further pathways to global universities.

have a pathway into the Repton Sixth Form to study A-levels or BTECs. Repton Abu Dhabi has recently been approved to deliver BTECs from the start of this academic year creating further pathways to global universities. Top Performer: Arshiya Kabir achieved an amazing Grade 9 in all subjects which includes English Language, English Literature, Math, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Computer Science, French, and Geography.

Top Student Performers at Repton Abu Dhabi

Arshiya Kabir – 9 x Grade 9’s (A*)

Wahyu Wijaksono – 5 x Grade 9’s, 1 x Grade 8 and 3 x Grade 7’s

Aleksandra Babinska – 3 Grade 9’s, 4 Grade 8’s and 2 Grade 7’s

Michelle Johnson – 1 Grade 9, 6 Grade 8’s and 1 Grade 7

Sandra Li – 5 Grade 9’s, 3 Grade 7’s and 1 Grade 6

REPTON SCHOOL DUBAI GCSE 2023 RESULTS:

Repton Dubai achieved excellent results in Foreign Languages , scoring 100% of Grades 9-6 (A*-B) in Chinese, Italian, Russian, and Arabic B.

, scoring 100% of Grades 9-6 (A*-B) in Chinese, Italian, Russian, and Arabic B. Repton School Dubai achieved excellent scores in several subjects with: Pure Math: 100% of Grades 9-5 (A*-B) Physics: 98% of Grades 9-5 (A*-B) Computing, English Language, and English Literature: 95% of Grades 9-5 (A*-B)



Top Student Performers at Repton School Dhabi

Zain Junaida – 9 Grade 9’s

Matthew Mahrous – 9 Grade 9’s

Ben Gosling – 8 Grade 9’s

Hanalina Al Shirawi – 6 Grade 9’s and 2 Grade 8’s

Maryam Perjessy – 5 Grade 9’s and 3 Grade 8’s

Students will be able to view their results on the Repton Passport, the region’s first K12 blockchain-secured multimedia digital portfolio. It enables students and alumni from the Repton Family of Schools to safely and securely receive, manage, and share their academic and extra-curricular accomplishments via unique links. Furthermore, the digital portfolio has also introduced a unique feature, the Curriculum Vitae (CV) Builder, which students can use to create multiple custom CVs that can be shared with prospective employers and universities.

The Repton Family of Schools in the UAE aims to empower their students to better position themselves as ideal candidates for top university enrollments and career opportunities.

To learn more about Repton Family of Schools’ educational pathways, please visit:

Repton Abu Dhabi: https://www.reptonabudhabi.org/

Repton Dubai: https://www.reptondubai.org/

-Ends-

About Repton School Dubai

Repton School Dubai, part of Excella, a leading operator of high-performing K-12 schools, opened its doors in 2007 to offer world-class educational experience for children of all nationalities, from ages 3 to 18 and boarding experience from age 11. It is a sister school of Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and which continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Combining the reputation and academic rigour of the UK curriculum, Repton Dubai has been consistently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by KHDA inspections since 2014 and endeavours to promote excellence in every area of a child’s and student’s life at school, within and outside the classroom.

Repton School Dubai offers a full range of the GCSE curriculum, in addition to the IB Diploma, IB Career Programme and the A Level curriculum with a choice of 45 subjects to help achieve a deep understanding of varied academic fields. The school has two boarding houses and provides boarding accommodation for students, either full term boarding or a more flexible weekly boarding option. Both the junior and senior schools are located on a spectacular campus of 1.3 million sq. ft. in Nad Al Sheba 3, making it the largest school in the region.

About Repton School Abu Dhabi

Repton School Abu Dhabi, part of Excella, was established in 2013 as a world-class educational institution in the UAE capital. Repton School Abu Dhabi is the partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Repton Abu Dhabi follows the UK curriculum and offers a holistic approach to education, ensuring “the best for every child” by developing a learning environment where students thrive academically, physically and socially. It was also the first school in the region to become accredited as an Apple Distinguished School in 2016 due to its focus on becoming a Centre of Excellence for digitally fluent teaching and learning.

The school is accommodated across two campuses on Reem Island, over 30,000 sq. metres of space, offering outstanding state-of-the-art learning, recreational and sports facilities. The Repton Foundation School is on Rose Campus, encompassing Nursery (FS1) to Year 1 and boasts airy and bright educational spaces, several multipurpose halls, a library and an indoor swimming pool. Fry Campus, catering to students from Year 2 to Year 13, is designed in a contemporary style with an innovative learning environment and first-rate sports facilities, offering both the GCSE, A-level curricula, and BTEC. Repton Abu Dhabi is rated ‘Outstanding’ by ADEK and ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by BSO.

For media queries, please contact:

Tessa Dsouza

Tessa.d@qcomms.ae