Repton Dubai obtains outstanding scores for the 15th consecutive year with 37% of students securing (A*) grades and 55% receiving 9-7 (A*-A) grades.

Repton Al Barsha’s first cohort witnesses outstanding results with 35% of exam entries awarded grade 9-8 (A*) and 53% obtaining 9-7 (A*-A) grades.

UAE: The Repton Family of Schools in the UAE celebrate the remarkable achievements of their students in the 2024 GCSE examinations, underscoring the schools' dedication to academic excellence. This year marks a significant milestone as it is the first time students from all three Repton schools in the UAE have taken the GCSE exams - with Repton Al Barsha’s inaugural cohort achieving top scores.

At Repton Al Barsha, 35% of students attained grades 9-8 (A*), and 53% achieved grades 9-7 (A*-A) - a remarkable achievement from the first cohort. The school has seen impressive performances across Biology, Chemistry, Maths and History reflecting the dedication and hard work of both students and staff. Additionally, the overall student pass rate stands at 100%, underscoring the school's commitment to academic excellence and continuous improvement. The school is also exceptionally proud of the results from its Students of Determination who achieved a 100% pass rate.

Chandini Misra, Principal of Repton Al Barsha commented: "Our academic stars have displayed extraordinary dedication and resilience throughout their GCSE journey. Their exceptional results are a testament to their hard work, the unwavering support from their families, and the nurturing environment provided by our dedicated teachers. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and look forward to their continued success."

Repton Abu Dhabi proudly announces an impressive 96% overall student pass rate of grades 9-4 (A*-C) in the 2024 GCSE examinations. Additionally, 58% of exam entries achieved grades 9-7 (A*-A) and the cohort equalled last year’s impressive performance with 37% of entries receiving the highest grades 9-8 (A*). Repton Abu Dhabi students also received a very impressive 77% of all grades at 9-6 (A*-B).

Steven Lupton, Principal of Repton Abu Dhabi, expressed his delight, stating: “The outstanding 2024 GCSE examination results reflect the relentless efforts, dedication, and enthusiasm of our students, teachers, and the broader school community. We are immensely proud of their achievements and extend our heartfelt congratulations for reaching such exemplary standards of academic excellence this year.”

Meanwhile, students at Repton Dubai have once again demonstrated commendable academic performance for the 15th consecutive year, with 37% of exam entries awarded grades 9-8 (A*), and 55% achieving grades 9-7 (A*-A), resulting in an overall student pass rate of 95.5%. Additionally, 100% of students have secured a pathway into the Repton Sixth Form to follow either the British Curriculum (A Level and BTEC) or the International Curriculum (IBDP) pathway.

Gillian Hammond, Principal at Repton Dubai, expressed her pride: “Our students have exceeded all expectations, and we are thrilled with their remarkable achievements. This success highlights the commitment of our teachers, who have nurtured each student to excel academically and creatively. We deeply appreciate our parents' unwavering support, which has been crucial to this success. Congratulations to our students on their outstanding exam results."

The Repton Family of Schools' academic achievements are summarized below:

GCSE 2024 Results Repton Abu Dhabi Repton Dubai Repton Al Barsha % of exam entries graded A*/9-8 37% 37% 35% % of exam entries graded A*-A/9-7 58% 55% 53% % of exam entries graded A*-B/9-6 77% 75% 81% % of exam entries graded A*-B/9-5 88% 88% 96% % of exam entries graded A*-C /9-4 96% 95.5% 100%

REPTON SCHOOL ABU DHABI GCSE 2024 RESULTS:

Repton Abu Dhabi celebrates outstanding results in various subjects:

Subject Biology: 100% of Grades 9-7 (A*-A)

Subject Physics: 100% of Grades 9-7 (A*-A)

Subject History: 87% of Grades 9-7 (A*-A)

Top Student Performers at Repton Abu Dhabi:

Aya Qassim achieved five Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and one Grade 7

Richia Ann Sony earned herself three Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and one Grade 7

Areej Shahzad attained three Grade 9s, three Grade 8s and two Grade 7

REPTON SCHOOL DUBAI GCSE 2024 RESULTS:

Repton Dubai celebrates outstanding results in various subjects:

Outstanding KHDA rated scores for all core subjects in English, Mathematics, Science and Arabic

Subject Arabic: 87% of Grades 9 to 7 (A*-A)

Subject German: 83% of Grades 9 to 7 (A*-A)

Subject French: 81% of Grades 9 to 7 (A*-A)

Subject Computer Science: 75% of Grades 9 to 7 (A*-A)

Subject Biology: 75% of Grade 9 to 7 (A*-A)

Top Student Performers at Repton School Dubai:

Anna Startseva scored nine Grade 9s and one Grade 7 and is going on to study the International Baccalaureate Diploma at Repton Dubai Sixth Form

Zaara Junaidi scored eight Grade 9s and two Grade 8s and is going on to study British Curriculum A Levels at Repton Dubai Sixth Form

Arhaan Jain scored eight Grade 9s and one Grade 8 and is going on to study the International Baccalaureate Diploma at Repton Dubai Sixth Form

REPTON AL BARSHA GCSE 2024 RESULTS:

Repton Al Barsha celebrates excellent results in various subjects:

Subject Biology: 70% of Grades 9 to 7 (A*-A)

Subject Chemistry: 70% of Grades 9 to 7 (A*-A)

Subject Maths: 75% of Grades 9 to 7 (A*-A)

Subject History: 67% of Grade 9 to 7 (A*-A)

Top Student Performers at Repton Al Barsha:

Aarushi achieved 9 Grades A-A*

Sara achieved 8 Grades A- A*

Faris achieved 8 Grades A-A*

Hamza achieved 7 Grades A-A*

The Repton Family of Schools in the UAE strive to empower their students to better position themselves for top university enrollments and career opportunities. For more information about the educational pathways offered by the Repton Family of Schools, please visit:

Repton Abu Dhabi: https://www.reptonabudhabi.org/

Repton Dubai: https://www.reptondubai.org/

Repton Al Barsha: https://www.reptonalbarsha.org/

About Repton School Dubai

Repton School Dubai, opened its doors in 2007 to offer world-class educational experience for children of all nationalities, from ages 3 to 18 and boarding experience from age 11. It is a sister school of Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and which continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Combining the reputation and academic rigour of the UK curriculum, Repton Dubai has been consistently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by KHDA inspections since 2014 and endeavours to promote excellence in every area of a child’s and student’s life at school, within and outside the classroom. In the 2023-2024 academic year, the school celebrated a decade of Outstanding rating by the KHDA, and has also attained a significant milestone, ranked among the top 5 schools in Dubai and top 10 schools in the Middle East region in the prestigious Spear’s Top 100 Schools Index 2024.

Repton School Dubai offers a full range of the GCSE curriculum, in addition to the IB Diploma, IB Career Programme, BTEC and the A Level curriculum with a choice of 45 subjects to help achieve a deep understanding of varied academic fields. The school has two boarding houses and provides boarding accommodation for students, either full term boarding or a more flexible weekly boarding option. Both the junior and senior schools are located on a spectacular campus of 1.3 million sq. ft. in Nad Al Sheba 3, making it the largest school in the region.

About Repton School Abu Dhabi

Repton School Abu Dhabi, was established in 2013 as a world-class educational institution in the UAE capital. It is a sister school of Repton Dubai and Repton Al Barsha, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Repton Abu Dhabi follows the UK curriculum and offers a holistic approach to education, ensuring “the best for every child” by developing a learning environment where students thrive academically, physically and socially. It was also the first school in the region to become accredited as an Apple Distinguished School in 2016 due to its focus on becoming a Centre of Excellence for digitally fluent teaching and learning.

The school is accommodated across two campuses on Reem Island, over 30,000 sq. metres of space, offering outstanding state-of-the-art learning, recreational and sports facilities. The Repton Foundation School is on Rose Campus, encompassing Nursery (FS1) to Year 1 and boasts airy and bright educational spaces, several multipurpose halls, a library and an indoor swimming pool. Fry Campus, catering to students from Year 2 to Year 13, is designed in a contemporary style with an innovative learning environment and first-rate sports facilities, offering both the GCSE, A-level curricula, and BTEC. Repton Abu Dhabi is rated ‘Outstanding’ by ADEK and ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by BSO.

About Repton School Al Barsha

Repton Al Barsha, situated in Dubai Science Park in Al Barsha South, is one of the leading British schools for children aged 3 to 18. It is a sister school of Repton Dubai and Repton Abu Dhabi, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and which continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Repton Al Barsha welcomed its first students in 2014 and mirrors the Repton Family of School’s belief in traditional values, one-to-one pastoral care and the overall holistic development of a child. The curriculum follows the UK National Curriculum for England, enhanced with the elements of the ISEB curriculum and is designed to meet the rigorous standards expected for 11+ and Common Entrance examinations. Repton Al Barsha continues to promote high levels of academic attainment for students who make progress beyond limits. Year on year, students outperform their projected attainment levels based on their CAT4.

The school features a large campus with outstanding facilities and amenities that contribute towards a child’s development beyond the classroom. Repton Al Barsha is an accredited member of the Independent Association of Preparatory Schools (IAPS) and an 'IAPS World Hub School'. It was the first school in the UAE, and only the second school globally, to have been given this prestigious status. It has also been accredited as an Apple Distinguished School since 2018 for its use of technology and compelling learning environment that engages students and enhances learning across all of its year groups. Repton Al Barsha has a ‘Very Good’ rating by KHDA and an ‘Outstanding’ rating by British Schools Overseas (BSO); it has also been accredited with the Council of British International Schools (COBIS) and British Schools in the Middle East (BSME). Showcasing its commitment and dedication to educational excellence, Repton Al Barsha achieved a noteworthy ranking in Spear’s Top 100 Schools Index 2024 among the top 5 schools in Dubai and the top 10 schools in the Middle East.

