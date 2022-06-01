Affiliation Marks HFMA’s First International Offering

Dubai, UAE: Knwbility, expands its educational portfolio with the addition of HFMA’s popular Certified Revenue Cycle Representative (CRCR) certification. The localised course, (CRCR-GCC) has been designed to cover GCC-specific requirements, as part of Knwbility’s plans to expand its repertoire of world-class training courses in the UAE, KSA, and wider region.

With exceptional courses, trainers, and affiliations with global health information associations Knwbility, is focused on the future and has been proactive in seeking engagements that further position the firm and its management team in the evolving Middle East healthcare space. With several nations operating in a small geography, country-specific healthcare finance needs have become increasingly complex.

Therefore, Knwbility equipped with its operational knowledge and forward-looking strategic approach understood the value of entering an agreement with the preeminent health financial management association. HFMA’s CRCR certification addresses the contemporary patient-centric revenue cycle – a must-have during the early stages of developing world-class healthcare systems, KSA being a timely example.

“We want to offer access to localised course content designed as part of a full-fledged career development centre that will enable our members’ careers and bridge the gap between healthcare providers and qualified trained professionals. Entering an agreement with the esteemed HFMA allows us to have access to its intel and material as a guide, enabling our staff to provide stellar insight tailored to GCC market requirements, said Elie Daoud, Managing Director, Knwbility.

Individuals who purchase access to the certification will receive a one-year HFMA international membership. Further, key RCM educational takeaways from the course include: identifying processes and techniques for both enhancing the patient experience and improving financial performance; effective methods to reduce claims denials and simplify collections, and lastly, measuring revenue cycle staff proficiency.

“We’re very excited to be working in collaboration with Knwbility to offer this new certification in the Middle Eastern marketplace,” said HFMA Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy Mary Mirabelli. “Knwbility’s established relationships in the region will help HFMA provide education and our new international membership to professionals who have increasingly complex healthcare finance needs.”

About KNWBILITY:

Founded in 2019, Knwbility Healthcare Training Academy provides career training to both healthcare practitioners and providers that equips them with the highly sought-after skills in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Medical Coding, Clinical Documentation, and beyond.

The firm staffs a team of international trainers and holds affiliations with the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) and the Health Information Management Association of Australia (HMAAA) to offer localised course content to meet the demands of the GCC market.

All courses are developed in partnership with the Council of Health Insurance (CHI) and the Saudi Billing System (SBS) and expert tutors offer hands-on learning with real-world technology enabling alumni to achieve successful careers in the healthcare industry. A guaranteed career development opportunity is the Knwbility promise.

Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Knwbility provides its services across the Middle East and has a firm presence in Jeddah and Riyadh in KSA and India. Knwbility is a partner firm to ACCUMED and SANTECHTURE and an entity within Pulse Holdings Group.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 83,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

