Al Tamimi & Company, the leading law firm in the Middle East and North Africa, is proud to announce a record eight new Partners, taking its total number of Partners to 97, across its 17 offices in 10 countries.

The promotions will take effect from 1 January 2024 and are within the firm’s Corporate Commercial, Corporate Structuring, Litigation, Transport & Insurance, Dispute Resolution, and Intellectual Property departments. These promotions underline the firm’s expertise and strength in depth and come as recognition of the new Partners’ invaluable contributions to the firm.

Samer Qudah, Managing Partner at Al Tamimi & Company, commented:

“As a firm, we are committed to ensuring that our most talented lawyers receive the recognition they deserve. Becoming a Partner is a significant career milestone that requires dedication and excellence. Our new Partners have demonstrated these qualities and more, earning the respect and trust of their clients, colleagues, and peers. They have also shown their commitment to the firm's vision, values, and culture, and to advancing our position as the leading law firm in the Middle East and North Africa.”

The newly appointed partners are:

Hamza Abu Hassan – Corporate Commercial (Jordan)

Omar Al Humaid - Corporate Structuring (Riyadh)

Ahmed Mahomed - Riyadh, Corporate Structuring

Mohamed El Dessouky - Litigation (Dubai)

Ahmed Hashem - Transport & Insurance (Jeddah)

Yasser Madkour - Transport & Insurance (Dubai)

Mohamed Negm - Dispute Resolution (Riyadh)

Mariam Sabet - Intellectual Property (Dubai)

The recent appointments of new Partners are a testament to the exceptional capabilities and proficiency of Al Tamimi & Company's departments and jurisdictions. The firm is widely recognized for its ability to merge international expertise and legal service with native regional knowledge and insight.