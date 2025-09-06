Kuwait City – Refad International Group of Companies proudly announces the launch of its new aviation company in Kuwait, marking a significant step in expanding its portfolio of specialized services across the region.

The newly established company will provide comprehensive airport management, VIP services, and flight services, designed to meet the growing demand for aviation excellence in Kuwait and beyond.

Speaking on the occasion, Shafi Rashed Alhajeri, CEO of Refad International Group, stated: “Aviation in Kuwait presents an excellent business opportunity, and our vision is to deliver world-class services that elevate the passenger and airline experience. With our expertise, resources, and dedication, we aim to set new benchmarks in airport management and VIP aviation solutions.”

Refad International Group has been a trusted player in Kuwait since 2001, with established businesses in construction, oil & gas, and energy solutions. The new aviation company represents the Group’s commitment to diversification, innovation, and excellence in service delivery.

For further information, please contact: Shafi Alhajeri

CEO

Refad International Group of Companies

Email: shafi@refadintl.com

Website: www.Refadintl.com