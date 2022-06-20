Tapping into the festive spirit of Eid al-Adha, REDTAG, the Middle East’s leading value fashion and homeware brand, has launched a new modern-yet-ethnic ensemble for the whole family along with gifts on purchase

Dubai, UAE: REDTAG, the region’s favourite value fashion and homeware brand, has launched its Eid al-Adha 2022 collection, designed to go with the merriment of the festival as well as reconcile with the heat of the summer. The annual collection draws upon REDTAG’s years of experience at the intersection of fast fashion and value-based pricing.

As Middle Easterners revel in sumptuous feasts and lively gatherings during Eid al-Adha, when the summer is at its peak in the region, the need for apparel that characterize a balance of aesthetics and functionality is fairly high. As is customary every year, REDTAG has put together an ensemble for the whole family.

“Fashion is a year-round necessity, but it assumes a different form each season, especially in the Middle East, where summers can get harsh. So, when we design for Eid al-Adha, we factor in the utilitarian, aesthetic, and modest aspects. On behalf of the REDTAG family, I’d like to wish everyone a happy Eid al-Adha,” said Shehbaz Shaikh, Chief Retail Officer, REDTAG.

In line with the gift-giving tradition during Eid al-Adha, REDTAG has announced gifts on each purchase worth SAR 250 in the KSA. The corresponding minimum purchase value in other countries are as follows: AED 250 in the UAE; QAR 250 in Qatar; OMR 25 in Oman; BHD 25 in Bahrain; and KWD 20 in Kuwait. The exciting gift offer is valid till the stocks last.

Eid al-Adha collection boasts t-shirts in pastels and creams, along with jogger pants for boys. There are tie-waist dresses that redefine “comfort-wear” and sleeveless summer dresses in shades of pristine white for girls to stay fashionable amid busy holidays. The Western-Arab fusion is exemplified by menswear, which includes classic shirts with subtle motifs to go with trousers in standard colours.

REDTAG has set the bar high in the new collection’s womenswear, which includes crossover-neckline wrap dresses in sober colours, ruffled-sleeved tiered dresses in mellow lilac-pink and palish options, and puff-sleeved Swiss-dotted elasticated crop tops in comely blush pink. As always, each apparel characterizes the brand’s attention to detail, movement with the latest trends, and the promise of top quality.

“REDTAG’s growth as a consumer brand was fuelled by shoppers’ need for affordable high fashion. As we grew and expanded across the region and channels, we have continued to outdo ourselves in product design and service delivery at every turn. So, our best collection is the next one — which is to say you can expect the best from the Eid al-Adha collection,” added Shehbaz.

The value-driven brand recently concluded its Ramadan Bonanza, giving away SUV cars, cash prizes, and free gifts. In addition, REDTAG has been actively expanding across the region, with hyper-convenience value propositions such as ‘Anytime-Anywhere Exchange’, ‘Find Your Size’, ‘Fashion Stylists’, and ‘Free Home Delivery’.

With several such first-to-market services in the Middle East and its tiered loyalty program — RT Rewards — which boasts over 15 million members, REDTAG continues to cement its position as the leading value fashion and homeware brand in the region. Its contributions were recognized by Retail ME through the ‘Most Admired Brand Campaign of the Year’ award 2021.

For more information, and to browse through REDTAG’s latest collections, please click here.

-Ends-

About REDTAG

A BMA International company, REDTAG was launched as a value apparel and homeware label in 2006. Driven by the vision of delivering high-quality and affordable fashion and lifestyle products, the brand has emerged as a leader in its niche. From its first store in Abu Dhabi, REDTAG has rapidly expanded to over 200 outlets across the Middle East and Asia – including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and many more locations. REDTAG is built on a strong customer focus, delivering enjoyable in-store experiences and seamless online interactions that are designed to exceed expectations. The brand takes a 'Glocal' approach to its offerings – adapting global trends to local sensibilities. REDTAG's highly successful 'RT Rewards' loyalty program is currently over 15 million members strong and growing fast. The program encourages repeat visits through tailored offerings and special rewards, with over 90% of the company's transactions now coming from repeat customers. REDTAG is the RetailME award winner for the ‘Most Admired Brand Campaign of the Year’ 2021.

For more information or interviews, please contact:

Neha Kaul

Your Wordsmiths - Content & PR

neha@yourwordsmiths.com