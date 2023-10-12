Dubai: Red Sea Global (RSG), the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala, has celebrated the take-off of its first seaplane flight operated by its subsidiary company, Fly Red Sea.

Created to transport guests across crystal-clear waters to The Red Sea’s island resorts, including St. Regis Red Sea Resort and Nujuma, A Ritz Carlton Reserve, it is the first seaplane company launched in the Kingdom.

“As a pilot myself, I was deeply invested in the efforts to build Fly Red Sea. Our goal was to create a company that would allow us to maintain high standards across every guest touchpoint, that would give us the platform to explore technologies to reduce the aviation industry’s carbon footprint, and which would prioritize giving skilled, rewarding career opportunities to the Saudi people. Fly Red Sea achieves this on every level,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

Managed by a team of aviation specialists, Fly Red Sea’s initial fleet of four Cessna Caravan 208 seaplanes are each equipped with boutique, luxury interiors. The fleet will expand in line with the destination’s development phases, growing to nine seaplanes by 2028 and is expected to increase to more than 20 by 2030.

Each aircraft can accommodate a pilot and up to six guests with luggage for guest transfers to water-based resorts, or up to nine guests for scenic tours across the entire destination.

As a subsidiary of RSG, sustainability is at the core of Fly Red Sea’s ambitions. RSG has chosen to fuel its fleet of seaplanes using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) from day one. It is also exploring the possibility of fully electric seaplanes, and is continuing to work closely with ZeroAvia to trial retrofitting Cessna Caravan Seaplanes with hydrogen-electric propulsion technology.

RSG is similarly committed to employing national talent, with the first Saudi seaplane captain’s license already issued to Fly Red Sea, and the first seaplane-specific engineers now hired at the destination.

At Red Sea International Airport, which is the homebase of Fly Red Sea, a dedicated seaplane runway runs in parallel to the main terminal at RSI and eventually will encompass a dedicated seaplane terminal.

The Red Sea is welcoming its first guests this year. Red Sea International Airport is now operational, receiving its first flights last month, and the first two hotels are taking bookings. Upon full completion in 2030, the destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B, and leisure facilities.

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG - www.redseaglobal.com) is a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

RSG is a global multi-project developer, seeking to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible and regenerative development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment. The protection of natural capital is central to all development decisions, as the organization seeks to create a better future for all.

A cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambition to diversify its economy, RSG is playing a key role in transforming the nation, by creating exciting opportunities for young Saudi talent and the private sector, as it develops built assets and destinations across multiple sectors that make a positive impact for people and planet.

RSG is the visionary company behind some of the world’s most ambitious development ventures, including luxury regenerative tourism destinations such as The Red Sea and Amaala.

Across its portfolio, RSG leverages the most innovative concepts, strategies, and technologies to deliver projects that actively enhance the wellbeing of customers, communities, and environments.

Media Contacts:

Red Sea Global

Jack Williams

Red Sea Global

Email: Jack.Williams@RedSeaGlobal.com