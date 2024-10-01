Riyadh: Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind the regenerative tourism destinations AMAALA and The Red Sea, announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Marriott International, Inc. to open The Ritz-Carlton, AMAALA. The signing marks the fourth collaboration between the organisations, following the recent openings of The St. Regis Red Sea Resort and Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, and the signing of The Red Sea EDITION.

Anticipated to open in 2025, The Ritz-Carlton, AMAALA is located on the northernmost point of Triple Bay and will bring The Ritz-Carlton’s legendary service and distinctive design to the destination. The property is expected to feature 391 guestrooms, with a mix of Marina Village, sea, and mountain views. Notably, 80 percent of the guestrooms are slated to offer water-facing views.

“AMAALA continues to set a new standard in the world of wellness travel and luxury coastal lifestyle with the addition of its latest hotel brand, The Ritz-Carlton AMAALA, our largest property at the destination. With spectacular views of the Red Sea, the Marina Village and the Hijaz mountains, guests will enjoy a sense of calm and rejuvenation as they enjoy the hotel’s many facilities,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

“AMAALA promises to be a one-of-a-kind, holistic wellness destination, and this signing signifies the strong demand for luxury experiences in emerging destinations in Saudi Arabia,” said Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. “We are thrilled to strengthen our relationship with Red Sea Global to bring an unrivaled level of luxury to the north of the Kingdom’s coast.”

The luxury property will be set within a landscape of natural sand dunes, which the developer has carefully preserved. The design of the resort will integrate seamlessly with the natural surroundings with a façade that maximizes views of the sea from multiple vantage points. The dunes will also serve as a native canopy offering both internal and external shaded spaces for guests to enjoy.

Designed by Foster + Partners, The Ritz-Carlton, AMAALA is expected to reflect the local architecture of Al Wajh, the nearby seaside town on the Red Sea. The sophisticated aesthetic will embody timeless elegance and thoughtfully blend traditional influences, architecture, interior design, and craftsmanship.

The Ritz-Carlton, AMAALA will feature multiple culinary venues, including sunset restaurants overlooking the Red Sea. Plans for lavish leisure amenities include fitness and recreational centres, a spa, an adult pool, a family pool, a rock pool, state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces and expansive event space that could fit up to 1,500 guests ideal for weddings, conferences and corporate banquets. With direct access to the beachfront and a swimmable coastline, the resort will also offer extensive fitness, sports, and wellness facilities including outdoor sporting activities.

Phase One of AMAALA – focused on the Triple Bay masterplan – is well underway, with the first guests of the destination set to be welcomed in 2025. It will consist of eight resorts offering upwards of 1,400 hotel keys. Once complete, AMAALA will be home to more than 4,000 hotel rooms across 30 hotels, and approximately 1,200 luxury residential villas, apartments, and estate homes, supporting high-end retail, fine dining, wellness and recreational facilities.

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG - www.redseaglobal.com) is a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

It is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diverse portfolio across tourism, residential, experiences, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services. This includes the luxury regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025.

A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat, will open this year, and RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, and building a new international terminal.

RSG is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.

About AMAALA

AMAALA is an ultra-luxury and wellness destination situated along the northwestern coast of the Red Sea in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It stands as a unique blend of sea, sun, sports, arts, and culture, creating an unparalleled multi-generational experience. Encompassing over 4,000 sq. km with sustainability as its core, AMAALA emerges as one of the world’s most pristine destinations. By 2025, it will offer over 1,400 hotel rooms across 8 resorts, with an additional 3,000 rooms provided at the destination upon completion. Developed by Red Sea Global, AMAALA is poised to redefine luxury wellness travel with its diverse range of services and experiences, setting a new standard for travelers.

Two of AMAALA’s signature attractions will be, Corallium Marine Life Institute – an educational and scientific research center designed by world-renowned architects, Foster + Partners – and the AMAALA Yacht Club, which is set to become an international hub for luxury yachting.

With a steadfast commitment to environmental stewardship and eco-consciousness, the entire destination will be powered by 100% renewable energy, saving nearly half a million tons of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere annually. AMAALA will fully operate with a zero-carbon footprint upon completion, showcasing its dedication and commitment to preserving the planet for generations to come.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of approximately 9,000 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 141 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

Delivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 120 hotels in over 35 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand’s legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. The Ritz-Carlton is committed to supporting the destinations where it operates through Community Footprints, the company’s social and environmental responsibility program.