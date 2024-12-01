Adrian Pickering, Regional General Manager, MENA, Red Hat highlighted that the open source software market in the MENA region is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud technologies and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Red Hat recently published a survey of IT managers looking at AI and cloud investments and, across the region, organisations are prioritising cloud investments, with a clear focus on centralising cloud management to streamline operations and enhance flexibility. This trend is especially evident in markets like the UAE, and is expected to ripple across other MENA countries as businesses seek to adopt hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, reducing their dependency on single providers.

Security, compliance and data sovereignty are also major considerations for organisations in the region, as they navigate the regulatory landscape while embracing new technologies. Open source solutions are playing a pivotal role in helping businesses address these challenges, offering transparency and flexibility in both cloud management and AI adoption.

Open source solutions are crucial to the economic development of MENA countries, especially in Egypt, as it works towards achieving its Vision 2030. Egypt’s digital transformation focuses on IT modernisation, cloud adoption and advanced technologies like AI, where open source tools play a pivotal role. These technologies offer a secure, scalable and efficient foundation that allows businesses to innovate and grow, helping Egypt’s economy stay competitive.

The next great waves of enterprise technology - hybrid cloud, edge computing, and AI - are being built on open source. At Red Hat, we’re not just preparing for this future, we’re helping to create it. Businesses that embrace open source will be the ones leading the charge.

He added that Red Hat plays a pivotal role in enabling businesses’ digital transformation by providing solutions that support innovation, scalability and security. Key offerings like Red Hat OpenShift help businesses manage hybrid and multi-cloud environments, while Red Hat Ansible Automation streamlines IT processes, improving efficiency and reducing errors. Red Hat also strengthens security and compliance through solutions like Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), which ensures robust protection and continuous updates in digital environments. Additionally, tools like Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat CodeReady support DevOps and agile practices, accelerating application development and delivery.

With its expertise, consulting services and enterprise-grade solutions, Red Hat helps businesses modernise their infrastructure, innovate faster and drive successful digital transformation for future jobs.

Navigating the diverse regulatory environments and varying levels of digital maturity across the region can be complex, these very challenges have driven us to be more adaptable and innovative in our approach. We have built strong partnerships to ensure that our solutions are aligned with regional requirements, helping businesses innovate with confidence.

The recent survey of IT managers found that almost 96% said siloed teams pose challenges when adopting cloud technologies, with 53% encountering this issue frequently. Among those affected, the most common impacts on cloud strategy are;

Inconsistent security and compliance across different providers (cited by 54%)

Increased costs (47%)

Limited control and visibility over cloud resources (42%)

We also see a growing demand for skilled professionals in areas like cloud, AI and automation. Red Hat is excited to be part of the solution by providing educational resources and certifications, which will help cultivate the next generation of tech talent in the region. The MENA market is vibrant and competitive, and Red Hat’s unique value lies in our ability to offer flexible, open source solutions that allow organisations to build scalable, secure and cost-effective infrastructures that suit their needs.

At Red Hat, we are deeply committed to nurturing local tech talent by providing comprehensive training and certification programs. We collaborate closely with universities and technical institutions to offer internships and co-op opportunities, providing students with hands-on experience and preparing them for real-world challenges. We believe that learning new skills and technologies as they emerge is vital to the future of enterprise software—and that everyone should have the opportunity to learn. Our Red Hat Academy Talent Network connects students who have completed Red Hat training with employers from Red Hat and our partners worldwide, creating a pool of enterprise-ready talent for the jobs of tomorrow.

In addition, we actively support and engage with local tech communities by hosting events, hackathons and workshops that foster collaboration and innovation. We understand the importance of creating an environment where talent can not only grow but also contribute to the broader open source ecosystem. Our mentorship programs play a crucial role in guiding emerging talent, helping them develop their careers within Red Hat. Moreover, our commitment to diversity and inclusion ensures that we cultivate a wide range of perspectives, driving creativity and fuelling ongoing innovation in the solutions we deliver.

Today’s IT landscape is complex and no single vendor can meet all a customer's needs alone. Red Hat has a rich and diverse partner ecosystem - more than 80% of our business is through partners. Where our customers see success is when multiple vendors and partners co-create solutions. This ecosystem-driven approach accelerates time-to-market, fosters innovation and enables companies to leverage diverse expertise.

Just yesterday we hosted Red Hat Partner Day event in Cairo with partners and customers on stage sharing successes and opportunities in the region to a packed audience. Organisations in Egypt can unlock economic potential, streamline operations and expand globally. Partners in the open source space, like Red Hat, play a key role in helping businesses navigate change and optimise digital adoption, driving Egypt’s progress toward its Vision 2030 goals and shaping a collaborative, innovative future.

The future of technology in the MENA region over the next five years will be heavily influenced by the rise of AI, hybrid cloud and edge computing. As regional businesses and governments continue to embrace digital transformation, AI will play a pivotal role in enhancing operational efficiency, automating processes and driving innovation across industries such as finance, healthcare and manufacturing. The shift to hybrid cloud architectures will enable organisations to manage workloads across both public and private clouds, giving them greater flexibility, scalability, and cost optimisation. Additionally, the adoption of edge computing will be critical as it allows data to be processed closer to where it is generated, improving latency and reliability for real-time applications, particularly in industries like IoT and telecommunications.

Red Hat plans to adapt to these changes by focusing on delivering open source technologies that empower businesses to deploy and manage AI models, hybrid cloud environments and edge computing solutions. Red Hat’s portfolio, including Red Hat OpenShift, Ansible Automation and Red Hat Enterprise Linux, will enable organisations in the MENA region to modernise their infrastructures, ensuring they can leverage the power of AI, cloud and edge technologies in a seamless and efficient manner. By focusing on these core areas, Red Hat aims to help customers remain agile and competitive in an increasingly digital landscape.

"Red Hat differentiates itself in the MENA market through its deep commitment to the open source community and development model, which is central to its success. Rather than simply providing open source software, Red Hat is a leading contributor to hundreds of open source projects that drive innovation across various technologies, including cloud computing, containers, big data, IoT, and more. The company’s flagship product, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), is built on the Linux kernel and thousands of other open source components, with Red Hat playing a crucial role in contributing to and advancing these projects. This collaborative approach not only benefits Red Hat’s own products but also positively impacts all Linux distributions, including those of its competitors, demonstrating the power of open source collaboration."

According to the General Manager.

Red Hat remains fully committed to openness, which allows Red Hat to provide exceptional value to customers, as its contributions to the open source ecosystem give the company unparalleled expertise and influence. When customers face challenges, Red Hat’s deep involvement in these projects ensures that it has the knowledge and resources to quickly address issues or drive the development of new features. Additionally, Red Hat encourages its customers and partners to contribute back to the open source community, creating a cycle of shared innovation. This unique model not only accelerates digital transformation in the MENA market but also fosters long-term growth, security, and cost efficiency for organizations adopting Red Hat’s solutions.

At Red Hat, we believe that our culture is an essential part of our identity. As an open organization, our culture defines us and influences how we interact with the world. It is reflected in our products and services, but also in the way we live, work, and play.

Community engagement is integral to Red Hat’s culture and its approach to innovation. Red Hat has established a strong presence in the MENA region by fostering collaboration with local developer communities, universities and tech hubs. The company supports initiatives such as open source training, local meetups and hackathons, where developers can learn, share knowledge and contribute to open source projects. Furthermore, Red Hat encourages the growth of local talent by offering educational resources and certification programs, helping build a skilled workforce that is capable of leveraging open source technologies. This investment in community development ensures a continuous pipeline of innovation and strengthens Red Hat's brand as a champion of open source principles.