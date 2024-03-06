Held from 4-7 March, conference puts AlUla’s digital transformation in the spotlight to foster key partnerships with an influential line up of global attendees

AlUla, Saudi Arabia: AlUla’s digital transformation and the Royal Commission for AlUla’s (RCU) tech-based development strategies are being shared with industry leaders, innovators, and investors at this year’s LEAP conference.

Taking place in Riyadh until 7th March, the 2024 edition of LEAP is an important opportunity for RCU and some of the biggest, brightest, and most successful brands and companies in technology today to connect, exchange knowledge, build partnerships, and create business and investment opportunities.

One of the global tech community’s most popular annual events, LEAP welcomes a global network of entrepreneurs, C-level executives, startups, investors, government entities and private firms to share the latest ideas, solutions, and innovations that are reimagining how technology is improving the way we live and changing how companies do business.

At LEAP 2024, RCU showcases its ongoing drive towards an integrated digital ecosystem and infrastructure on its journey to provide the highest standards of municipal excellence and community services across AlUla’s rapidly maturing and growing cityscape.

AlUla’s digital transformation is enabled by a growing ecosystem of key partnerships with leading companies. During the first day of LEAP 2024, an agreement between RCU and the Saudi telecoms company Tawal was signed, which will enhance cellular coverage and telecommunication infrastructure in AlUla.

Empowered by a commitment to modernised standards of digital policies, access to single-source-of-truth data, and insights gained through real-time information, RCU is developing the platforms, products, and services needed to provide AlUla’s community of residents, visitors, and businesses with seamless and enhanced digital experiences​.

These experiences and services will effectively and comprehensively enhance people’s lives – professionally, economically, and socially – while also powering new solutions for cultural preservation, new mobility options for an expansive public transport system, and mobile and internet connectivity provided by neutral-host cellular and fibre networks. By allowing all service providers to use its fibres and towers, RCU aims to minimise the infrastructure development and maintenance needed to reinforce strong connectivity across the county.

RCU’s digital transformation goals are closely tied to its environmental commitments. As AlUla’s landscape of digital infrastructure is expanded, RCU remains dedicated to ensuring any development, including erecting new cell towers or laying underground cables, is always low impact, seamless, and blended with the natural scenery.

The ability to capitalise on data provided from a diverse stream of digital sources is RCU’s greatest asset when pushing forward with AlUla’s digital transformation. RCU will scale its descriptive analytics to develop diagnostic and predictive analytics through economic and urban observatories, turning data into actionable insights. As a result, AlUla is firmly on the way to establishing itself as one of the most data-rich counties in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Last year saw RCU build an ambitious digital and strategic foundation, with the Experience AlUla app a progressive step to be rolled out this year. Also in the works is a digital county platform, which will serve as a central hub that integrates and coordinates systems and services to improve the overall functionality and liveability of the county. It will be complemented by a digital representation of AlUla, a “digital twin,” which will ease informed decision-making within areas such as planning, construction, and maintenance.

The digital transformation of AlUla is continuing at a rapid pace, with integrated data, insights, and solutions having a significant and positive impact on its community’s quality of life and connectivity.

-Ends-

For media enquiries please contact publicrelations@rcu.gov.sa

About the Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU’s long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area’s natural and historic heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme.