The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) - Medical University of Bahrain welcomes a growing number of international students through its clinical elective exchange programme with renown international universities, reflecting its international outlook and reputation for excellence in healthcare education and clinical training.

International students from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (US), George Washington University (US), University of Glasgow (UK) or Keele University (UK) have taken part in clinical electives at the University’s affiliated teaching hospitals, including King Hamad University Hospital and the Royal Medical Services - Bahrain Defence Force Hospital.

Designed to offer valuable hands-on training across a range of medical specialties, the programme provides students with clinical exposure in a culturally diverse, patient-centred environment. Under the guidance of experienced healthcare professionals, visiting students gain valuable insight into the clinical practices of the Kingdom’s advanced healthcare system. Beyond clinical learning, the programme also fosters cross-cultural collaboration and the sharing of best practices. Many international participants have commended the programme for its high-quality training, professional mentorship, and the welcoming hospitality.

Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, commented: “The Kingdom of Bahrain has long been recognised for its welcoming, multicultural society making it an ideal destination for students seeking world class higher education. Additionally, the country’s advanced healthcare system is an attractive proposition for medical students. We are grateful to our partner hospitals, the Higher Education Council and other stakeholders for their continued commitment to excellence in healthcare and Higher Education, which makes the country a destination for international medical students and support our mission in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

The clinical electives exchange programme also provides our students with the opportunity to complete electives at partner institutions around the world, reinforcing the University's commitment to developing globally competent healthcare professionals.

As RCSI Medical University of Bahrain continues to expand its global network of partnerships, the growing interest in the University’ clinical electives programme reflects both the strength of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s appeal for international medical students and the University’s standing with our international partners.

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine, Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.rcsi.com/bahrain