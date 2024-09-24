The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) Medical University of Bahrain received on campus last week the executive members of the University of Strathclyde – Bahrain to discuss opportunities in relation to Higher Education.

The two parties engaged in discussions regarding the programmes offered in Bahrain and explored potential areas of collaboration in research and projects of mutual interest.

Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, commented: “We extend our sincere congratulations to the University of Strathclyde – Bahrain on the occasion of the opening of their new campus. We extend a warm welcome to our new colleagues, and we value the contribution the University of Strathclyde – Bahrain brings to the Higher Education in Bahrain by enhancing the offering of undergraduate programmes for the benefit of the Bahraini youth and strengthening the position of the Kingdom of Bahrain as a leading Higher Education hub”.

-Ends-

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.rcsi.com/bahrain