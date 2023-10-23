The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) Medical University of Bahrain welcomes every year undergraduate students from Kuwait and Oman who are interested in the university’s high-quality transnational medical and health sciences education combined with a great student experience.

Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, welcomed on campus His Excellency Shaikh Thamer Al-Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Ambassador of Kuwait to the Kingdom of Bahrain, to review the standing of the Kuwaiti medical students enrolled under the agreement signed with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Education and the progress of the Kuwaiti medical graduates currently in training around the world.

Professor Otoom’s also hosted His Excellency Mr Faisal Bin Harib Al Busaidi, newly appointed Ambassador of Oman to the Kingdom of Bahrain, to discuss the standing of the currently enrolled Omani medical students, including those sponsored by the Omani Ministry of Higher Education.

This academic year, the university welcomed to its campus over 400 new students across 53 nationalities. A total of 314 students joined the medical undergraduate programme at two different entry points and the Medical Commencement Programme, and 123 students joined the nursing undergraduate programme.

The RCSI Medical University in Bahrain campus provides a vibrant student experience in a multi-cultural country with active arts, culture and sports scenes.

-Ends-

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.rcsi.com/bahrain