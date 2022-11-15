Dubai, UAE: Raqmiyat, a leading system integrator and digital enabler, is pleased to announce the partnership with Ivalua, a global leader in spend management. This partnership is to enable the eProcurement digitalization of an increasing number of organizations in the Middle East, whose digitalization efforts continue to be largely driven by the need to comply with guidelines set by local governments.

Ivalua enables a global and diversified customer base to effectively manage spend and suppliers on a single platform. Thanks to the automation, transparency and seamless collaboration tools offered by Ivalua’s unified, cloud-based spend management platform, customers can improve profitability, drive innovation, improve ESG performance, and reduce risk.

Mr. Bahaa Eddine Al Indary, General Manager at Raqmiyat said, “We’re very happy with our strategic partnership with Ivalua. They offer best-of-breed capabilities at every step of the source-to-pay process, empowering procurement leaders to increase efficiency, manage risk and compliance, optimize cash flow, and improve supplier collaboration, all from on a single platform. I’m sure that Ivalua will be a game-changing value addition in our offering for procurement businesses."

“We are delighted to partner with Raqmiyat and continue to successfully expand Ivalua’s partner ecosystem in the Middle East. Thanks to its access to the local market, specialist knowledge, and technical expertise, Raqmiyat will support and enhance our efforts to provide value to our clients and address new customer target groups,” commented Mr. Alexander Rembecki, Alliances Director DACH, CEE, and ME at Ivalua.

-Ends-

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us at @Ivalua.

In recent years, Ivalua has regularly been mentioned in a number of reputable industry reports. Ivalua was recognized as a “Customers’ Choice Vendor” in the March 2022 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Procure-to-Pay Suites report; “A Leader in Supplier Value Management Platforms” in Forrester’s Q1 2022 report; and a “Technology Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix for Source-to-Pay (S2P) suites” in October 2022.

About Raqmiyat

Raqmiyat, one of the Al Ghurair Group of Companies, established in 1983, is a leading system integrator and Digital Transformation provider in the UAE & KSA Region. Raqmiyat’s core areas of expertise include Digital Banking, AI Chatbot, Digital Workforce, Automation & Analytics, Integration & Data management, IT Technology Staffing, Microsoft Services, Business Applications & Mobility, and Cybersecurity & Infrastructure. Raqmiyat has over 450+ associates with technical and domain expertise in delivering solutions to BFSI, Government, Education, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecom, and Transport & Aviation verticals. Raqmiyat also offers comprehensive services through its partnership with Microsoft, OutSystems, eMudhra, Software AG, Yellow.ai, and SAS to deliver differentiated value to customers. Know more about Raqmiyat at https://raqmiyat.com/

For Media Contact

Raqmiyat

Shafiya Samreen

Manager – Marketing Communications

Shafiya.samreen@raqmiyat.com

Ivalua

Global Media Contact

Corporate Communications

media@ivalua.com