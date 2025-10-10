Dammam, Saudi Arabia – Rapid Access, the Middle East’s leading provider of powered access solutions and a Loxam company, has officially launched a dedicated IPAF Training Centre in Saudi Arabia, marking a major milestone in the Kingdom’s ongoing drive for higher safety standards and workforce development in elevated work environments.

Positioned as a pioneer in powered access training in Saudi Arabia, the new facility offers globally recognised IPAF certifications for Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) operators, supervisors, and safety professionals. Backed by Rapid Access’s regional reputation for safety, service excellence, and local expertise, this launch represents a long-term commitment to empowering both national and international businesses operating across the Kingdom.

“Our customers in Saudi Arabia have been increasingly focused on upskilling their teams and improving jobsite safety. This new training centre is our answer to that need - bringing internationally accredited certification closer to their projects and people. It’s about convenience, confidence, and compliance all in one.”

— Ahmad Othman, Country Manager – Saudi Arabia, Rapid Access

“At Rapid Access, safety has never been optional, it’s our culture. This new IPAF-accredited and registered Training Centre is an extension of that commitment. It allows us to advocate for safer working practices in the Kingdom while equipping the workforce with practical, globally respected skills that reduce risk and save lives.”

— Gareth Conley, Regional Director – Rapid Access

The IPAF training programmes delivered by Rapid Access combine theoretical knowledge with practical, hands-on instruction across a range of MEWP types. Designed for both new and experienced professionals, courses are available in English and Arabic and can be delivered at the centre or onsite at client locations making training accessible across the entire Kingdom.

The launch reinforces Rapid Access’s role as a strategic partner for powered access training and compliance, providing vital support to clients across construction, aviation, facility management, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.

About Rapid Access

Rapid Access is the Middle East’s largest provider of powered access rental and training solutions, with a network spanning 11 depots in 6 countries. As part of the Loxam Group — Europe’s largest equipment rental company, Rapid Access delivers world-class service, safety, and support to clients across the region.