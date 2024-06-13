Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) announced its participation in the 21BY72 Startup Summit 2024, set to take place in Avadh Utopia, Surat, Gujarat. The event, scheduled for 15-16 June 2024, brings together global leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to discuss and explore the latest trends and opportunities in the startup ecosystem.

RAKEZ's participation underscores its commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth both locally and internationally. As a leading business and industrial hub in the UAE, RAKEZ provides a nurturing environment for startups and established businesses alike, offering a wide range of services and facilities to support their growth.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, started: “We are thrilled to be part of the 21BY72 Startup Summit 2024. India's startup ecosystem is one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing in the world. We look forward to engaging with Indian entrepreneurs and industry leaders, sharing insights, and exploring collaborations that can drive mutual growth. This event is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase the unique opportunities that Ras Al Khaimah and RAKEZ offer to startups looking to expand their horizons.”

During the summit, RAKEZ will be highlighting its state-of-the-art facilities, business-friendly policies, and strategic initiatives designed to Indian support startups tap into the UAE market. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about RAKEZ's various incentives, including its simplified business setup processes, competitive cost structures, and extensive support services.

In its continuing efforts to promote the comprehensive economic partnership agreement with India (CEPA), RAKEZ also took part in major business events and exhibitions in key Indian cities including, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, earlier this year.

