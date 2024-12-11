Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) hosted a vibrant and insightful supplier network forum, EcoConnect, bringing together industry leaders, suppliers, and stakeholders for a day of collaboration and knowledge-sharing. Held recently at Waldorf Astoria in Ras Al Khaimah, the event featured a dynamic agenda comprising panel discussions, presentations, and networking opportunities.

The forum aimed to strengthen partnerships within the supplier ecosystem while fostering a deeper understanding of RAKEZ’s dedication to innovation, sustainability, and economic growth. Senior members of RAKEZ management outlined the organisation’s strategic objectives, procurement processes, and future collaboration opportunities, offering attendees valuable insights into RAKEZ’s vision and Ras Al Khaimah’s growth potential.

Key topics covered during the event included ‘Innovative Procurement Strategies’, which explored ways to streamline supply chains and adopt sustainable practices, and ‘Enhancing Supplier Partnerships’, which focused on strategies to foster mutual growth and success.

A highlight of the forum was the panel discussion, featuring a distinguished lineup of experts who shared real-world experiences, best practices, and forward-thinking strategies by RAKEZ to tackle current challenges in the supply chain and procurement sectors. Attendees, including suppliers, RAKEZ’s key clients and staff, actively participated, making the sessions interactive and highly informative.

“EcoConnect reflects our vision of fostering a dynamic and sustainable ecosystem where innovation and collaboration thrive. This forum serves as a vital platform for building stronger partnerships, exchanging ideas, and driving collective growth. We are delighted to see such enthusiastic participation and meaningful conversations that pave the way for a brighter future,” said RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad. “We encourage initiatives like these, as they strengthen the bonds within our community and inspire innovative solutions for shared success.”

In addition to the discussions, EcoConnect provided a platform for suppliers to network with RAKEZ teams and industry peers, forging meaningful connections to support mutual business goals. The event was supported by prominent names including Fala Group, ElectroRAK, Orion Contracting Company, Land Sterling, Dell Technologies, MDSAP Tech SA, Al Tayer Engineering, and Al Sidra Road Construction.

RAKEZ continues to support sustainable business growth by fostering collaboration and innovation within its community. Through initiatives like EcoConnect, it reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a dynamic and forward-thinking economic hub, attracting investors and driving regional progress.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 25,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.