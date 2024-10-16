Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is participating in GITEX Global 2024, including the niche exhibition segment—Expand North Star—dedicated to connecting startups with tech industry leaders across 100 countries. The economic zone is showcasing its thriving business ecosystem and unique opportunities for tech companies at the mega annual event.

At GITEX this year, the economic zone is highlighting the substantial advantages for tech companies looking to establish or expand their operations in the UAE, such as significantly lower operating costs—up to 40% less than other regional markets—enhancing their ability to scale efficiently. The support offered by RAKEZ includes seamless business registration, licensing, visa processing, and a suite of post-set-up business services. The economic zone also meets the diverse needs of startups, SMEs, and established tech firms with the availability of modern coworking spaces and private offices. Furthermore, RAKEZ provides access to industry experts and tech leaders through dedicated mentorship programmes supporting business growth, while its networking events and advisory services foster entrepreneurial expansion and innovation.

The economic zone also participated in a panel discussion on how trends in innovation will shape the UAE’s future landscape where the speakers highlighted RAKEZ dedication to supporting the growth of innovative startups and technology-driven enterprises.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “GITEX Global and Expand North Star are the best-suited platforms for technology firms looking to tap into or expand within the Middle Eastern markets. These events align with the UAE’s governmental efforts to integrate digital transformation into our national strategies, emphasising the importance of technology in diversifying the economy. At RAKEZ, we are ideally positioned to facilitate this rapid growth and innovation, offering tech companies the tools and resources necessary to thrive in an increasingly competitive global landscape. Our active participation in such events reflects our dedication to supporting the UAE’s vision by empowering tech businesses to succeed.”

RAKEZ continues to enhance its global tech connections through strategic partnerships with international IT companies, research institutions, and innovation hubs, including a recent collaboration with The Dollar Business.

Home to over a hundred tech enterprises, RAKEZ facilitates a wide spectrum of IT service companies and tech consultancy endeavours, encompassing fields from artificial intelligence and cyber security to e-commerce and telemedicine. Notable IT companies thriving within RAKEZ include ComStar Security, Knightrider Technologies, Caresoft Global, and Falcons.AI, demonstrating the zone’s appeal to both emerging entrepreneurs and established tech enterprises.

