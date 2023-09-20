Development will enhance Mina Al Arab’s luxury lifestyle proposition as a prime beachfront destination.

Guests will benefit from Nikki Beach's world-famous luxury service and amenities for a unique experience.

Dubai: RAK Properties PJSC, (ADX: RAKPROP), Ras Al Khaimah’s leading publicly listed property developer, has announced its partnership with Nikki Beach Global (‘Nikki Beach’) an award-winning luxury lifestyle resort, branded residences and beach club operator, to develop Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah, a new branded resort at Mina Al Arab in Ras al Khaimah.

The resort, developed in partnership with RAK Properties, will bring Nikki Beach’s Celebration of Life atmosphere to Mina Al Arab, a luxury lifestyle destination that offers the tranquillity of island life with beach access and panoramic views of the Gulf. Guests will have a vast array of rooms and villas to choose from in the 155-hotel key resort, as well as access to the brand’s signature Nikki Spa, Tone Gym, and restaurant concepts. While Nikki Beach is renowned for its lively luxury beach club and resorts destinations around the world, the brand has recently announced several new resorts worldwide where visitors can experience a more relaxed barefoot luxury environment. Further details of the hotel development and opening date will be announced in due course.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah will be designed by Gensler, a unique global architecture, design, and planning firm that creates authentic and memorable experiences by integrating community, health, and lifestyle into their creations. Gensler, as industry leaders in driving sustainable change and net-zero buildings, align with RAK Properties’ own vision to integrate the resort with the beautiful natural environment of Mina Al Arab, while ensuring the new concept fits seamlessly into the Nikki Beach worldwide portfolio of barefoot luxury properties. Gensler will follow the Barjeel guidelines set by the RAK Municipality, integrating local products and natural materials in all aspects of the building and its interiors, connecting with local artists to highlight the natural beauty of Mina Al Arab, and incorporating the latest sustainable technology in the design.

This partnership with Nikki Beach forms an important part of RAK Properties’ strategy to make Mina Al Arab the first-of-its-kind, leading luxury island lifestyle destination. Nikki Beach will be the third hotel within the RAK Properties hospitality portfolio, further enhancing the product offerings with the addition of this leading lifestyle resort brand. The resort will be operated and managed by Nikki Beach.

Sameh Al Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties: “Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah by RAK Properties is a crucial milestone in our development of Mina Al Arab, aligning with our vision to offer a luxury lifestyle beachfront experience, embedded in the splendid natural environment of Ras Al Khaimah. The resort marks Nikki Beach’s first branded hotel in Ras Al Khaimah, and we are delighted to offer visitors and investors their signature luxury lifestyle atmosphere in Mina Al Arab.”

The development forms part of RAK Properties’ broader master plan for Mina Al Arab, offering this unique luxury lifestyle concept that will be the first of its kind in Ras Al Khaimah. Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah is set to become the most sought-after destination for those who want to enjoy the stunning natural beauty of the Emirate, while staying at one of the best lifestyle concepts in the world with its luxurious shopping, dining, and entertainment facilities, embedded within the breathtaking backdrop of the Arabian Gulf and Hajar mountains.

About RAK Properties

Founded in 2005 by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Sagr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, with a sound capital of AED 2 billion. RAK Properties has succeeded in developing more than 3,000 residential units, 372,000 square feet of office space and 260,000 square feet of retail projects.

For any media queries, please contact: