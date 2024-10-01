Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah's leading publicly listed property developer, has expanded its partnership with Minor Hotels to introduce the upcoming Anantara Branded Residences on Mina al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah. The signing ceremony took place during the Future Hospitality Summit, marking another significant milestone in RAK Properties’ vision to position Mina Al Arab as a leading global destination for luxury island living within a vibrant community hub.

This expanded collaboration, part of RAK Properties' broader strategy of integrating renowned international hospitality brands, reinforces Ras Al Khaimah's appeal to investors and residents seeking high-end living. By integrating world-class brands like Anantara, RAK Properties demonstrates its commitment to sustainable developments that enhance the emirate's allure for luxury living and tourism. This represents a milestone in the expansion of the company's premium real estate portfolio and supports Ras Al Khaimah's vision for luxury waterfront living.

The Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Residences promise an unparalleled lifestyle, where the tranquillity of traditional Thai design will meet the tropical allure of Ras Al Khaimah. Residents will enjoy the epitome of luxury living, complete with world-class amenities, private infinity pools, expansive terraces, and direct access to the pristine shoreline — all within the comfort and privacy of their own sea-view apartment or overwater villa. The development will include around 94 residential apartments and 20 overwater villas.

JT&P has been appointed as the lead designer, ensuring the project’s architectural excellence and seamless integration into the natural surroundings.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, said: “Our continued partnership with Minor Hotels is a key milestone in expanding our luxury portfolio. The Anantara brand aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering world-class, sustainable developments that highlight the natural beauty of Ras Al Khaimah. This project not only elevates the living experience but reinforces Mina’s position as a premier global destination that fully embraces the unique elements of nature the emirate has to offer.”

Amir Golbarg, Senior Vice President, Minor Hotels Middle East & Africa, said: “We are proud to continue our partnership with RAK Properties, a visionary developer that shares our commitment to excellence and sustainability. Their deep understanding of Ras Al Khaimah’s potential and dedication to enhancing its natural beauty aligns seamlessly with our Anantara brand values. Together, we are creating unparalleled luxury experiences that not only elevate the living standards in the emirate but also position it as a premier destination on the global stage."

RAK Properties and Minor Hotels’ initial collaboration led to the opening of the award-winning Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort earlier this year. The resort is already breaking barriers in sustainable tourism and luxury by achieving the LEED Gold certification for its commitment to it eco-friendly practices.

-Ends-

About RAK Properties

Founded in 2005 under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties is a leading real estate developer committed to producing exceptional and sustainable destinations. Specializing in contemporary and meticulously crafted communities, RAK Properties integrates excellence, innovation, and nature to create enriching lifestyles in alignment with the aspirations of tomorrow’s people.

RAK Properties plays a pivotal role in achieving RAK Vision 2030, focusing on delivering economic, social, and environmental value, all aimed at enhancing lives and places, and contributing to the prosperous narrative of Ras Al Khaimah.

Awards and recognitions

Awarded ‘Developer of the Year’ 2023 by Construction Week Middle East.

Bay Views Residences won the ‘Best Residential Project’ at the Design Middle East Awards 2023, where the residential development was recognized as the region's best design and architecture.

Quattro Del Mar was awarded the Best Mixed-Used Project at the prestigious Pillars of Real Estate Awards 2024.

About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels is a global hospitality group operating over 550 hotels, resorts and residences in 56 countries, pursuing its vision of crafting a more passionate and interconnected world. As a hotel owner, operator and investor, Minor Hotels fulfils the needs and desires of today’s global travellers through its diverse portfolio of eight hotel brands – Anantara, Avani, Elewana Collection, NH, NH Collection, nhow, Oaks and Tivoli – and a collection of related businesses. Minor Hotels is rapidly accelerating its global growth ambitions, aiming to add more than 200 hotels by the end of 2026.

Minor Hotels is a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, and participates in the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

For more information, please visit minorhotels.com and connect with Minor Hotels on Facebook and LinkedIn.

For any media queries, please contact:

Haleima Al Dhanhani

RAK Properties haleima@rakproperties.ae

Iram Khawaja

PRM

E: Iram@prm-global.plus