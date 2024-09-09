Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Petroleum Company - Emarat has announced the successful completion of the rebranding of the Emarat Rajhan station to the "Al Maryah Bank" station. This change is part of the strategic partnership between Emarat and Al Maryah Community Bank, the innovative community digital bank. This rebranding represents the world's first naming rights project for a fuel station, a groundbreaking achievement under Emarat’s "Project Landmark," which was launched in March 2024.

The rebranding announcement coincides with the completion of exterior redesigns of the station, which now prominently features the new visual identities of both "Emarat" and "Al Maryah Community Bank." The redesign emphasizes their joint branding across the station's spaces and facilities in an aesthetically appealing manner.

Eng. Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Petroleum Company (Emarat), commented, "Today marks a significant milestone in Emarat’s journey of innovation and excellence with the inauguration of the world’s first naming rights station, in partnership with Al Maryah Community Bank, under Project Landmark. Al Maryah Bank Station is not merely a transit hub; it represents our vision for a future where public spaces are integrated with cutting-edge corporate partnerships. As we unveil the Al Maryah Bank Station, we are also laying the groundwork for future collaborations that will continue to transform our urban landscapes."

He added, "This is only the beginning as we continue our efforts to enhance this pioneering and innovative project by adding a new group of strategic partners. The project's economic viability and significance in developing and growing business models and strategic partnerships stand out."

Adding to this, Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Al Maryah Community Bank, remarked, "We’re beyond honored, as today marks the start of Mbank’s strategic partnership with Emarat within Project Landmark. This initiative stems from innovative strategies aimed at enhancing Mbank’s visibility and elevating customer experiences across fuel stations and affiliated stores. We are proud to be witnessing the soon-to-be launch of Mbank Wallet’s digital wallet services at Emarat stations, which allow customers to conduct safe and smooth contactless payment transactions after refueling their vehicles and when purchasing goods at the station’s stores, by scanning the QR code at mobile payment counters."

He added, "We thank the Emarat team for its constant support throughout the execution of this project, and we are confident that this collaboration will lead us towards a prosperous future, offering our customers convenient solutions that enhance satisfaction and attract new customers; eventually growing our business operations and solidifying our position as a leading digital bank in the UAE".

It's also noteworthy that Emarat, in partnership with Al Maryah Community Bank—the first banking entity to secure naming rights to a fuel station both nationally and globally—will be launching the digital wallet service "Mbank Wallet". This service will allow Emarat station customers to conduct contactless payment transactions via the app for fuel services and purchases from station stores, simply by scanning a QR code at the payment counter using their mobile phones.