Dubai: Radisson Hotel Group announces the debut of its second brand in Kuwait with the signing of Park Inn by Radisson Kuwait Hotel & Apartments, bringing Radisson Hotels Group’s presence in the region to 75 hotels and over 16,000 keys in operation and under development. The newly built hotel is scheduled to open at the end of 2023 and will consist of 250 rooms and serviced apartments.

Overlooking the Arabian Gulf and located 36 kilometers south of Kuwait City, the hotel is ideal for business travelers with its proximity to the main petrochemical district, and a 30 minutes’ drive from Kuwait International Airport.

We started our journey in Kuwait and the region more than 40 years ago and today we diversify this presence with the introduction of this beautiful asset to the market. We thank our partners for their trust as we continuously work towards maintaining our position as one of the preferred international hotel operators in the industry, said Elie Milky, Vice President Development – Middle East, Pakistan, Cyprus & Greece.

The debut of the (upper) midscale Park Inn by Radisson hotel brand in the country will enable guests to focus on a work/life balance and find harmony in their travel experience while enjoying the hotel’s contemporary design and friendly personalized service. The hotel will consist of 250 modern superior rooms, suites and serviced apartments, many with sea-facing views, making it suitable for both short and long stays.

The hotel will have a lobby café, one all-day dining restaurant and one specialty restaurant with a terrace. Meetings and event venues will include a multipurpose hall, a ballroom, and three meeting rooms. The hotel will also offer a fitness center, a beauty salon, and a Spa.

FIRST CHOICE HOTELS COMPANY:

First Choice Hotels Company is a private Kuwait-based holding company established in 2020 and committed to providing the most professional and comprehensive real estate services to clients in Kuwait. Our mission as a company is to contribute to the sustainable development of Kuwait through distinct projects that champion quality, affordability, and diversity by combining Radisson-signature inspired gracious hospitality with hospitality customs and traditions. First Choice Hotels is determined to maintain its distinguished reputation in real estate development in Kuwait by developing hospitality projects that facilitate sustainable growth and meet the quality needs of the market.

