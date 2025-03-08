Iraq - The Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange Index (RSISX) maintained its stability in February 2025, recording a 0.03% increase compared to January, underscoring investor confidence amid evolving market conditions. The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) witnessed a significant 46% surge in total trading volume, reaching USD 33.3 million, while monthly trading volume - excluding cross transactions - rose by 42% to USD 20.5 million.

Tugba Tan Karakaya, Equity Analyst at the Research Department of Rabee Securities, commented on the market’s performance, said: “The resilience of the RSISX Index, coupled with a substantial rise in trading activity, signals sustained investor confidence in Iraq’s capital markets. The banking sector’s commanding presence in trading volumes highlights continued demand for financial institutions, particularly as Iraq advances structural reforms aimed at fostering a more transparent and efficient financial ecosystem. With digital payment adoption accelerating and regulatory measures reinforcing market stability, Iraq’s stock exchange is well-positioned for long-term growth.”

The banking sector led February’s trading activity, accounting for 81.1% of total volume, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of the market. Investor participation remained strong across industry (6.4%), telecom (6.6% share), and agriculture (4.4%), services sector (1.6% share), and hotels & tourism sector (0.5% share), while the OTC market also saw an 11% increase in trading volume, reflecting diversification in capital inflows. Among the 23 publicly traded companies that recorded share price increases, Al-Ameen for Insurance emerged as the top performer, surging 13.3%, followed by Gulf Commercial Bank with a 9.8% gain, highlighting renewed confidence in financial services.

February also saw key economic and regulatory developments that continue to shape Iraq’s financial landscape. The Prime Minister’s Office, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) and an international management consultancy, launched a banking reform initiative aimed at modernizing financial frameworks. In a further sign of economic resilience, Standard & Poor’s reaffirmed Iraq’s credit rating at ‘B-/B’ with a stable outlook, reflecting investor confidence in the country’s fiscal management. Meanwhile, the CBI reported a sharp rise in digital payment adoption, with approximately 63,000 payment devices now deployed across Iraq’s governorates, marking a significant shift toward financial digitization. Additionally, the Association of Iraqi Private Banks introduced the ‘Our Bank and the Smart Robot’ application, an initiative designed to enhance financial literacy and promote digital banking solutions across the country.

As Iraq advances its economic transformation agenda, the steady trajectory of its stock market, the rise of digital financial solutions, and ongoing financial sector reforms continue to drive momentum. With investor sentiment strengthening and liquidity deepening, Iraq’s capital markets remain on a path toward sustainable long-term growth.