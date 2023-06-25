Amman: On Friday 23 June, 2023, Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed from Larnaca, Cyprus, the first flight of TUS Airways, which will be serving Amman with two weekly flights every Tuesday and Friday. The addition of TUS Airways to QAIA's growing airline network contributes to the ongoing efforts of Airport International Group to offer more convenient and direct routes that meet the needs of both leisure and business travelers.

The inaugural flight was greeted with the customary water arch salute in the presence of representatives from Airport International Group; TUS Airways; its ground handler, Royal Jordanian; and its general sales agent, Petra Tours.

“This step is testament to our dedication to expanding QAIA's airline and destination networks and providing our passengers with diverse travel opportunities. We are excited to offer a new option for tourists from Cyprus and Europe to explore Jordan's rich historical and natural sites. As passengers make their way through QAIA, we aim for them to enjoy a memorable and welcoming experience that feels like home at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

In turn, TUS Airways CCO, Philip Saunders, stated, “We are excited about the launch of services between Amman and Larnaca, which adds an important destination to our network. We are confident this new service will further strengthen the tourism and trade ties between Jordan and Cyprus, whilst providing our customers with a great value-for-money option to travel between both countries. As the proud bearer of the Cypriot flag, we aim to offer a seamless travel experience for both Cypriots and international visitors by offering strong regional connectivity throughout the East Mediterranean. We thank Queen Alia International Airport for their warm welcome.”

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for five years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (valid until the end of 2023).

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

