Abu Dhabi: A new achievement for the United Arab Emirates University, QS World University Rankings 2023 features the UAE University moved up at all international, regional, and local levels and ranked 1 in the UAE, 2 in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and 121/212 globally, according to QS Global MBA Rankings 2023

The indicators that determine QS Global MBA Rankings are employability, thought leadership, entrepreneurship, graduate outcomes, return on investment, as well as faculty and student profiles.

Dr. Thouraya Labben, MBA Program Coordinator at the College of Business and Economics - UAE University, said that “This 2023 ranking for our MBA program is the result of a collaborative approach between our students, faculty, college management and university leadership. College of Business and Economics-UAEU aims to offer programs of real impact to students at all academic, professional, and even personal levels, to develop future leaders, in addition to improving global and foresight thinking to maintain sustainable institutions and organizations

QS World University Rankings is an annual ranking of the top 800 universities in the world published by Quacquarelli Symonds, a global education network. It provides an independent comparative analysis of 15,200 academic programs offered at 1,543 universities in 88 locations across the world in 51 academic disciplines.

